Sufi Motiwala Gets Candid About His Debut Role As Firdaus In Do You Wanna Partner: "I Never Dreamt..."

After charming audiences and winning hearts with his sharp wit on Traitors, Sufi Motiwala is all set to make his acting debut with Do You Wanna Partner. The 21-year-old content creator and reality star steps into the role of Firdaus (Firo), a bold and unapologetic character he describes as "a fierce little diva."

Acting wasn't a dream Sufi grew up chasing, but an audition changed the course of his journey. "I never thought I wanted to be an actor, but when I was asked to audition, I did it. I didn't think I was stepping into such a gigantic world where every detail is so meticulously placed. I put in all that I knew at the age of 20, and I genuinely had the most fun 25 days on set," he shares.

Known for his self-deprecating humour and brutal honesty, Sufi doesn't shy away from reflecting on the irony of his public image. "I've always been called the meanest person alive, yet I've always wanted to please people and be their favourite. That's who I am - a people-pleaser girl, still figuring out where I fit in," he admits. But if there's one thing he's sure of, it's that his younger self wouldn't believe how far he's come. "When I was 16, crying in the car because my therapist outed me to my family, I never dreamt that by 21 I'd be an actor, reality star, and content creator. Check my credentials, honey!"

With Do You Wanna Partner, Sufi promises to deliver his signature blend of vulnerability and fire. And true to his style, he has one request for viewers: "Plis watch the show, plis tell me what you hate, what you love - I'm ready for all of it."