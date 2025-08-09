Summit Of Our Youth Episodes 7-8 Release Time: Will The New Eps Be Available In India? When & Where To Stream?

Summit Of Our Youth (Cdrama) Episodes 7-8 Release Time: A new wave of youthful nostalgia and heartfelt storytelling has swept across Chinese drama fans with the release of Summit of Our Youth - and it's quickly becoming one of 2025's breakout hits. Starring the charming duo Sun Zhen Ni and Chen Jing Ke, the series is earning praise for its emotional depth, beautiful cinematography, and relatable take on ambition, friendship, and first love.

Set against the backdrop of a prestigious university, Summit of Our Youth follows a group of students chasing their dreams while navigating the pressures of academics, identity, and evolving relationships.

Summit Of Our Youth Episodes 7-8 Release Date, Platform: Will The New Cdrama Episodes Be Available Online In India?

Since its premiere, the new Chinese drama - Summit Of Our Youth - has been trending consistently on Chinese platforms like Weibo and Douyin, with hashtags related to key episodes and emotional scenes racking up millions of views. Fans are praising its balance of lighthearted campus moments with more poignant life lessons, calling it "a drama that hits close to home" and "an inspiring journey through youth."

With each episode drop, the buzz continues to grow - fan edits are going viral, character moments are sparking debates online, and viewers are already asking for a second season. Whether you're a fan of coming-of-age stories, slow-burn romance, or dramas with a slice-of-life touch, Summit of Our Youth is shaping up to be an unforgettable addition to 2025's drama lineup.

As per the release schedule, Summit Of Our Youth episodes 7 and 8 are set to release together today (Saturday, August 9) exclusively on Youku. Indian viewers can also watch the latest episode on Youku with English subtitles.

But there is a catch... Only the SVIP members will be able to access episode 8 today. For VIP users, Summit Of Our Youth episodes 6-7 are releasing today.

Summit Of Our Youth Episodes 7-8 Release Time Today In India

Set up your alarm, folks! New episodes of Summit Of Our Youth (SVIP - 7 & 8; VIP - 6 & 7) will be released today at 12:00 PM in China, which translates to 9:30 AM IST (Saturday).

For those unversed, the Cdrama will also be available on Dailymotion. To note, Summit Of Our Youth episodes 7-8 will stream on Dailymotion only after their original release in China.

Summit Of Our Youth Episodes 7-8 Free Download: How To Watch?

Check out the detailed step-by-step process on how you can watch Summit Of Our Youth's latest episodes on Youku in India.

Step 1: First, download the Youku app on your digital device (mobile/laptop/smart TV).

Step 2: Log in to your account. If you don't have an account, you will have to create one. Then, choose a suitable subscription plan and complete your payment process.

Step 3: Now, go to the homepage and type 'Summit Of Our Youth' in the search bar section.

Step 4: Once the said page appears, click on the 'Episode 7' option.

P.S. - You can download the episodes for free (for VIP or SVIP members) by clicking on the download button on the right side of the episode. Check the 'High' (HD quality) in the settings option to change the video quality.