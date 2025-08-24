Get Updates
Get notified on entertainment, celebrity news, and binge-worthy shows!

Sunil Shetty Congratulates Karanvir Sharma On Upcoming Project "Trial" Season 2

By
Sunil Shetty Congratulates Karanvir Sharma

Bollywood icon Sunil Shetty has extended his heartfelt congratulations to actor Karanvir Sharma for his upcoming project, "Trial" Season 2, further igniting excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

Taking to social media, Sunil Shetty wrote:
"Congratulations Karanvir, may this chapter be even bigger and brighter. Wishing the team the very best!"

Sunil Shetty Congratulates Karanvir Sharma

Karanvir Sharma, known for his impactful performances across television and film, is set to return in the much-anticipated second season of Trial, a gripping legal drama that captured audiences with its intense storytelling and stellar performances in its debut season.

The upcoming season promises even more twists, courtroom drama, and powerful performances, with Sharma's role expected to take center stage once again.

Sunil Shetty's public support only adds to the growing buzz around the project.

Comments

More from Filmibeat

View More
Read more about: Sunil Shetty karanvir sharma
Notifications
Settings
Clear Notifications
Notifications
Use the toggle to switch on notifications
  • Block for 8 hours
  • Block for 12 hours
  • Block for 24 hours
  • Don't block
Gender
Select your Gender
  • Male
  • Female
  • Others
Age
Select your Age Range
  • Under 18
  • 18 to 25
  • 26 to 35
  • 36 to 45
  • 45 to 55
  • 55+
Sign Out
X