Sunil Shetty Congratulates Karanvir Sharma On Upcoming Project "Trial" Season 2

Bollywood icon Sunil Shetty has extended his heartfelt congratulations to actor Karanvir Sharma for his upcoming project, "Trial" Season 2, further igniting excitement among fans and industry insiders alike.

Taking to social media, Sunil Shetty wrote:

"Congratulations Karanvir, may this chapter be even bigger and brighter. Wishing the team the very best!"

Karanvir Sharma, known for his impactful performances across television and film, is set to return in the much-anticipated second season of Trial, a gripping legal drama that captured audiences with its intense storytelling and stellar performances in its debut season.

The upcoming season promises even more twists, courtroom drama, and powerful performances, with Sharma's role expected to take center stage once again.

Sunil Shetty's public support only adds to the growing buzz around the project.