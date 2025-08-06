Surveen Chawla Earns Glowing Praise From Mandala Murders Director Gopi Puthran: “With Surveen, We...

Actress Surveen Chawla is having quite the moment on screen, after captivating audiences in Rana Naidu Season 2 and making an impactful appearance in Criminal Justice: A Family Matter, the actor has once again delivered a knockout performance in Netflix's Mandala Murders. Playing the complex role of Ananya Bharadwaj, Surveen has been receiving acclaim for her layered portrayal and now, director Gopi Puthran has penned a heartfelt message celebrating her brilliance.

In a moving note, he shared "There are some parts in creations that require a hundred percent of craft, intuition and surrender. Ananya Bharadwaj was such a part. We needed someone who could do a lot of heavy lifting, become a different person in every scene and still look fully convincing. Turns out, with Surveen, we could ask for the moon and then some more. Surveen let me experience the immeasurable joy and privilege of working with someone who starts at a 100! She has the lethal combination of fierce talent and rock solid team spirit. To participate in an artistic jugalbandi with her is to grow and to sharpen your own craft. Grateful for the magic you brought to the Mandala @surveenchawla"

As Mandala Murders continues to win praise for its gripping narrative and nuanced characters, this note is a powerful reminder of the collaborative energy and sheer talent that Surveen brings to every frame!