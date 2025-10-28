Sword And Beloved (Cdrama) Episodes 10-11 Release Time: When Will New Eps Drop Today? Where To Stream Online?

Sword And Beloved Episodes 10-11 Streaming Updates: The world of C-dramas has a brand-new obsession, and it goes by the name Sword And Beloved. Starring the immensely talented duo Cheng Yi and Li Yi Tong, the fantasy-romance series has taken the internet by storm, quickly becoming one of the most talked-about xianxia dramas of the season. Ever since its premiere, the show has been trending across streaming platforms and social media, with fans praising everything from its stunning cinematography to its emotional storytelling and magnetic performances.

Sword And Beloved Episodes 10-11 Release Platform (India): When & Where To Stream?

Adapted from the popular manhua "Hu Yao Xiao Hong Niang" by Tuo Xiao Xin, Sword And Beloved tells a heart-wrenching love story between a valiant soldier and a mysterious spy, two souls bound by fate yet divided by duty. Cheng Yi takes on the role of a loyal warrior sworn to protect his kingdom, while Li Yi Tong portrays a cunning yet compassionate spy working for an opposing faction. Their worlds collide in the midst of chaos, and what begins as deception slowly unfolds into an aching story of forbidden love, trust, and redemption.

Amidst its rapidly growing global fanbase, Sword And Beloved continues to keep viewers hooked with its captivating storyline and breathtaking visuals. The xianxia fantasy drama starring Cheng Yi and Li Yi Tong has become one of the most buzzworthy shows of the season, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next chapters in this tale of love and destiny.

As per the latest update, Episodes 10 and 11 of Sword And Beloved are scheduled to release today (Tuesday, October 28, 2025). The episodes will drop exclusively on iQIYI, the official streaming platform for the series. SVIP members will get early access to Episodes 10 and 11, while VIP subscribers will be able to stream Episodes 9 and 10.

For viewers in India, Sword And Beloved is also available to watch on iQIYI with English subtitles, ensuring that international fans don't miss out on the emotional twists and magical moments that define this fantasy-romance.

Sword And Beloved Episodes 10-11 Release Time Today: Here's When New Episodes Will Drop Online In India

According to the official release schedule, Sword And Beloved Episodes 10 and 11 are set to premiere at 6:00 PM (CST) in China, which corresponds to 3:30 PM IST for viewers in India. Fans can tune in to iQIYI at that time to catch the latest episodes as they drop online.

Sword And Beloved Episodes 10-11 Free Download In HD: How To Watch?

If you want to watch Sword And Beloved Episodes 10 and 11 in HD, the series is available on iQIYI. Avoid pirated sites - they're unsafe and may host poor-quality or harmful files. Follow these steps to stream or download episodes on iQIYI -

Step 1: Get the app or open the site

Download the iQIYI app from the Google Play Store / Apple App Store or open the official site (iq.com / iqiyi.com).

Step 2: Create an account or sign in

Sign up or log in with email, phone number, or a social account.

Step 3: Find the show

Use the search bar and type "Sword And Beloved" to go to the series page.

Step 4: Check access level

SVIP members get early access to the newest episodes (e.g., Episodes 10-11).

VIP users typically get episodes a little later.

Some episodes or segments may be available for free with ads - availability can vary by region.

Step 5: Stream in HD

On the episode page, select the episode and choose the highest playback quality (HD) from the player controls if available.

Step 6: Download for offline viewing

Tap the download icon (usually next to the episode). Downloads and the number of simultaneous saves may require a VIP/SVIP subscription. Choose the HD download option if offered.

Step 7: Subtitles & language

For viewers in India, iQIYI often provides English subtitles - enable them via the subtitle/CC button in the video player.

Step 8: Manage downloads

Open the app's Downloads or My Videos section to play saved episodes offline. Delete files after watching to free device storage.