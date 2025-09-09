Taali Fame Sheetal Kale Embraces India’s Diversity, Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi And Eid-e-Milad

Actress Sheetal Kale, known for her impactful performance in Taali on Jio Hotstar, where she played Nargis-a transgender character and Sushmita Sen's best friend-has once again won hearts with her grounded outlook towards life. The actress, who received much love and appreciation for her performance, recently opened up about how she celebrates every festival with equal joy, regardless of religion or tradition.

For Sheetal, festivals are not just rituals but a reflection of India's unity in diversity. She marked a personal milestone this year by welcoming Ganpati home for the very first time. And keeping the spirit of inclusivity alive, she also visited the Ajmer Sharif Dargah of Garib Nawaz on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad, embracing the same devotion and emotion.

Sharing her thoughts, she says, "As an Indian, I truly cherish the diversity of our country, where every festival is celebrated with the same love and spirit-be it Christmas, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, Eid, Baisakhi, or Makar Sankranti. India is a colorful land of different cultures, traditions, and languages, and that is the true beauty of our nation. This year was very special for me because, for the first time, I brought Ganpati home with full faith and devotion. And today, on the occasion of Eid-e-Milad, I visited Ajmer Sharif Dargah of Garib Nawaz with the same emotions in my heart. After the Kedarnath incident, I especially felt the need to visit more spiritual places, and this journey has been very meaningful for me."

Her words highlight the importance of harmony and togetherness in today's world. By embracing every faith with the same love, Sheetal sets a powerful example of how spirituality goes beyond boundaries.

With her performances winning audiences and her personal journey inspiring many, Sheetal Kale continues to shine both on-screen and off-screen, reminding everyone of the beauty of India's cultural and spiritual richness.