Taali Fame Sheetal Kale Raises Her Voice For Street Dogs After Supreme Court’s Order To Remove Them From Delhi

Sheetal Kale, best known for her powerful portrayal of Nargis a transgender character and Sushmita Sen's best friend in the acclaimed web series Taali, has raised her voice for the welfare of street animals. The actress, who has often used her platform to spread messages of empathy and inclusivity, has now spoken up on an issue that has stirred emotions across the country.

The Supreme Court recently directed Delhi-NCR authorities to remove all stray dogs from public areas and place them in shelters within eight weeks. The order, driven by concerns over dog bites and rabies, has sparked widespread reactions. Many citizens and animal welfare groups argue that this move clashes with the long-standing practice of sterilization and release, which promotes peaceful coexistence between humans and street dogs.

Joining the voices in support of street animals, Sheetal shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram account. Her post read:

"Street dogs are a part of our community,

they deserve love, care, and safety just like us.

Their home has always been among us,

not behind closed shelter doors.

Let's choose compassion over fear,

and find solutions that keep every being free and safe." 🐾❤

Her words reflect the belief that street dogs, much like humans, have a right to live freely in their own environment. By urging people to choose compassion over fear, Sheetal's statement calls for solutions that ensure public safety without depriving animals of their homes.

The actress's message has resonated with many of her followers, adding to the ongoing conversation about humane treatment of animals. As debates continue over the Supreme Court's order, voices like Sheetal's are reminding society that kindness and coexistence can go hand in hand with public safety.