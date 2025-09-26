Tamannaah Bhatia And Diana Penty Set To Enter Rise And Fall Tower for Star-Studded Powerplay Weekend

The Rise and Fall tower is all set for an exciting twist to get a starry makeover as Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty step in to promote their latest show, Do You Wanna Partner, during the Powerplay weekend. Their visit promises to bring fresh energy, glamour, and excitement to the high-stakes competition, giving contestants a chance to interact with the stars and witness the twists unfolding in real time.

Tomorrow, viewers will get to see the stars interact with the contestants, take part in unique challenges, and witness how their presence shakes up the dynamics inside the tower. This special Powerplay weekend is set to make the episodes even more thrilling, combining entertainment, surprises, and intense gameplay.

Rise and Fall continues to deliver drama, strategy, and unexpected twists. Watch all-new episodes daily on Amazon MX Player at 12 PM and on Sony Entertainment Television at 10:30 PM.