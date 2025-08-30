Tamannaah Bhatia On Sufi Motiwala’s OTT Debut ‘Do You Wanna Partner’: "He's Going To Blow Your Mind"

After creating a buzz on Traitors, Sufi Motiwala is all set to make his OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video's upcoming release 'Do You Wanna Partner'. The trailer launch event saw leading lady Tamannaah Bhatia share a heartfelt note about her co-star, leaving fans even more excited.

Speaking about Sufi, Tamannaah said, "He is going to just blow your mind. This is his acting debut, but anyway he's very famous and popular. It's not what people see on the internet. He's so sweet, so sweet. There is more and you will see that cuteness in this show."

With such warmth and admiration coming from Tamannaah, anticipation around Sufi's debut performance has only grown stronger. Fans are now eager to watch the duo light up the screen when 'Do You Wanna Partner' streams soon.