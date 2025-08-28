Tehran Director Arun Gopalan On John Abraham's Casting, Releasing Film On ZEE5

Tehran on ZEE5: Arun Gopalan, the director of the film "Tehran," recently discussed the casting of John Abraham and the movie's release on OTT platforms. He emphasised that the film was created with sincerity, avoiding any unnecessary tricks or gimmicks. Gopalan highlighted that their focus was on delivering an authentic narrative rather than relying on superficial elements to attract viewers.

Gopalan explained that John Abraham was chosen for his ability to bring depth and authenticity to his roles. The director believed that Abraham's presence would enhance the film's storytelling. Gopalan stated, "John is someone who has the potential to carry a project on his shoulders with perfection. His commitment to the craft is commendable." This dedication made Abraham a natural choice for the lead role.

Honest Filmmaking Approach

The director shared insights into their approach to filmmaking, which prioritised honesty over spectacle. Gopalan mentioned that they aimed to create a story that resonates with audiences through its genuine portrayal of events and characters. He noted that this approach was crucial in maintaining the integrity of the narrative.

Discussing the decision to release "Tehran" on OTT platforms, Gopalan acknowledged the changing landscape of film distribution. He recognised that digital platforms offer filmmakers a chance to reach wider audiences without being confined by traditional cinema release constraints. This shift allows for more creative freedom and accessibility for viewers worldwide.

Impact of Digital Platforms

The director also touched upon how OTT releases have transformed audience engagement with films. Gopalan observed that digital platforms enable viewers to watch movies at their convenience, enhancing their overall experience. This flexibility has become increasingly important in today's fast-paced world where audiences seek content tailored to their schedules.

Gopalan expressed confidence in "Tehran's" ability to connect with viewers through its honest storytelling and strong performances. He believed that these elements would resonate with audiences, regardless of the platform on which they watch it. The director remained optimistic about the film's reception among diverse viewers globally.

"We wanted to tell a story that's true to its core," Gopalan remarked, highlighting their commitment to authenticity throughout production. By focusing on genuine narratives and character-driven plots, he hoped "Tehran" would stand out amidst other releases in an increasingly crowded market.

The director concluded by reiterating his belief in honest filmmaking as a powerful tool for engaging audiences meaningfully. He encouraged fellow filmmakers to prioritise authenticity over spectacle when crafting stories intended for both traditional cinemas and modern digital platforms alike.

Tehran is available for streaming only on ZEE5.