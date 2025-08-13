Tehran OTT Release Time: Where To Watch John Abraham's Film Online? Premiere Timing Is...

Tehran release time on ZEE5: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, get the popcorn ready as Maddock Films is ready to take you on a roller coaster ride filled with action, thrill, drama and excitement with the release of its new movie titled Tehran. Starring John Abraham in a lead role, the geo-political spy thriller is different than the run-of-the-mill films that you watch in the cinema halls.

Tehran is inspired by real-life events, set against the backdrop of the tensions between Iran and Israel. How can one person's allegiance tip the balance between betrayal and loyalty? This forms the crux of the story as the film showcases how ACP Rajeev Kumar is entangled in a covert operation that is not just limited to India, but spans across countries.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH TEHRAN FILM ONLINE?

Wondering how to watch John Abraham's Tehran online in India? The spy thriller will release on Thursday (August 14) on ZEE5, coinciding with Independence Day 2025 celebrations.

The Arun Gopalan directorial will be exclusively available for streaming on ZEE5. Viewers who have a paid subscription for the OTT platform can watch the film in HD format for free. In case you don't have an active subscription, you need to buy one.

WHEN WILL TEHRAN RELEASE ON ZEE5? TIMINGS

12am or 12:30pm- when will Tehran premiere online in India? The film will release at midnight (12am) on ZEE5. Unlike Netflix,