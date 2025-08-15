Tehran To Bakaiti: 6 Movies/Series To Watch This Independence Day!

As Independence Day arrives, it's not just the tricolour that fills the air with pride - it's also a perfect time to celebrate stories that remind us of courage, sacrifice, and the unbreakable spirit of our nation. Whether you want to dive into real-life struggles for freedom, tales of unsung heroes, or gripping thrillers that put India at the heart of the action, these titles bring the patriotic spirit alive on screen.

Here's a specially curated watchlist for this Independence Day:

1. Tehran [ZEE5]

Freshly released on August 14, 2025, Tehran is a gripping geopolitical action thriller starring John Abraham. Inspired by true events, it follows a man caught in the crossfire between nations - hunted by Iran, abandoned by Israel, and deserted by India. Packed with intense action, fractured alliances, and the themes of loyalty and betrayal, this film is the perfect Independence Day watch for those who love high-stakes drama with a patriotic pulse.

2. The Forgotten Army [Amazon Prime Video]

Based on true events, this series tells the story of the Indian National Army led by Subhash Chandra Bose, including the first women's infantry regiment since 1917. Through the eyes of Sodhi and Maya, The Forgotten Army takes you back to the soldiers who marched with the cry of "Challo Dilli" to reclaim India's freedom - a reminder of the sacrifices often left untold in history books.

3. Special OPS 2.0 [JioHotstar]

Kay Kay Menon returns as RAW officer Himmat Singh in this cyber warfare-themed season of Special OPS. The plot dives into espionage, cyberattacks, and high-stakes intelligence missions as the team races to stop a devastating sabotage of India's UPI system. With its timely themes and pulse-pounding pace, it's a modern reminder that protecting the nation is an ever-evolving battle.

4. Rocket Boys [Sony LIV]

A heartfelt biographical drama, Rocket Boys traces the lives of Dr. Homi J. Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, two visionaries who laid the foundations of India's nuclear and space programs. Their story is one of passion, innovation, and dedication to building an independent, self-reliant India - perfect for reflecting on the nation's journey of progress.

5. Indian Police Force [Amazon Prime Video]

Directed by Rohit Shetty, this high-octane action-drama follows DCP Kabir Malik as he takes on a dangerous terrorist network threatening innocent lives in Delhi. With courage, sacrifice, and relentless pursuit of justice at its core, Indian Police Force captures the same unwavering determination that Independence Day celebrates.

6. Bakaiti [ZEE5]

Bakaiti" is a slice-of-life dramedy that captures the everyday chaos, warmth, and quirks of a middle-class family in old Ghaziabad. The story follows the Katarias as they juggle cramped living spaces, financial hiccups, and constant nok-jhok, yet somehow always circle back to love and togetherness. It's hilariously relatable for anyone who's grown up sharing rooms, fighting over the TV remote, or living with nosy neighbours. The cast delivers performances that feel effortless, every expression, every dialogue lands with the ease of people who could be your own family, making the series both heartwarming and binge-worthy.

Tune in this Independence Day and let these stories ignite your patriotism - on screen and in spirit!