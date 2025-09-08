Tempest Release Date: When & Where To Watch K-Drama Online? Check Storyline, Casts & More

Tempest K Drama Release Date: When we think of Korean dramas, romance usually takes the spotlight. But Tempest breaks that stereotype. This upcoming K-drama dives into a gripping political thriller, centered around a high-profile assassination and the chaos that follows. The trailer has already stirred up major buzz among fans, teasing intense drama, suspense, and power games. So, when is Tempest releasing on OTT, and where can you watch it online? We've got all the answers below.

Tempest (K-Drama) OTT Release Date

Tempest will be released on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. On the premiere day, three episodes of the show will be released at once. Later, two episodes of Tempest will be dropped every Wednesday.

How Many Episodes Does Tempest Have?

Tempest reportedly has a total of 9 episodes. With three episodes releasing on the premiere and two releasing every Wednesday, Tempest's finale episode will be released on October 1, 2025.

Where To Watch Tempest Online?

Tempest will be available to stream on Hulu in the US and on Disney+ internationally. If you are in India, you can stream Tempest on Jio Hotstar.

Tempest Storyline

Tempest revolves around the story of Seo Munju whose husband, a politician, was assassinated, creating an unsettling situation. Left unsettled by what just happened in front of her eyes, Seo Munju goes on a mission to find the killer of her husband and the mystery that is related to it. The official synopsis of Tempest reads, "When her husband, a presidential candidate, is assassinated in front of her, Seo Munju will go on an action-packed journey to discover the unsettling truth behind the attack. But with her life constantly in danger, Sanho, a mysterious mercenary, will step up to keep her safe. Can Munju truly trust him?" The show stars Gianna Jun, Gang Dongwon, and John Cho in lead roles.