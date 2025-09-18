The Ba***ds Of Bollywood: Did Aaryan Khan Take A Dig At Sameer Wankhede In The Netflix Show?

Did Aaryan Khan Take A Dig At Sameer Wankhede: Aaryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood has been making waves online, and not just for its star-studded cast. Featuring big names like Karan Johar and even nods to the three Khans, the show is packed with industry heavyweights. But one particular scene has caught everyone's attention.

Remember when Aaryan Khan, along with Ayaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, was arrested by the NCB in 2021? The high-profile case, led by officer Sameer Wankhede, followed a drug raid on a cruise ship, a moment that brought Wankhede into national headlines.

Now, with The Ba**ds of Bollywood out, many are speculating: is Aaryan subtly taking a dig at Wankhede? One scene, in particular, has sparked intense buzz, let's take a closer look at what it shows.

The Bads Of Bollywood: Did Aaryan Khan Take A Dig At Sameer Wankhede?

Many viewers were confused with that particular scene in The Bads Of Bollywood where a police officer arrested an alleged nepo kid. A user uploaded the picture of the police officer, saying, "how did Aryan Khan even manage to get a Sameer Wankhede lookalike. This was so hilarious the way he created this parody. I was laughing so hard and rewatched this scene multiple times." Another tweeted, "aryan khan literally played here by casting sameer wankhede lookalike in the bads of bollywood 😭." One appreciated director, saying, "That Sameer Wankhede refence in the badass of bollywood 😂😂😂😂. @NetflixIndia Aryan Khan you are freaking hilarious."

Watch the viral clip here:

You can stream The Ba**ds of Bollywood exclusively on Netflix starting September 18, 2025.