The Ba*ds of Bollywood Global Dominance Peaks, Stands Strong among the Top 5 Non-English TV Titles on Netflix

Mumbai, 3rd October 2025 : Netflix and Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds of Bollywood continues to pierce the cultural zeitgeist with fans worldwide taking to the internet to share memes, comments, and reels on the series and its music. Within hours of its release, the series quickly made it to the top spot in the Netflix India Top 10 list and continues to be amongst the Top 5 Non-English TV titles on Netflix's Global since it launched 2 weeks ago. It continues to trend in 14 countries, retaining the #1 spot in 9 countries.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd, the series is created by Aryan Khan and co-creators Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, who also wrote the show.

Series creator and director Aryan Khan said, "Whenever things got difficult, I'd hear Jaraj's voice in my head, "Haarne mein aur haar maanne mein bohot farak hota hai". At first, I thought it was motivation, but soon realised it was just lack of sleep and fatigue. Still, that vision kept me going, and now to see the happiness my work has brought people is deeply emotional for me.. it is why I do what I do, it is what drew me to storytelling. The love from around the world has been incredible, with the show trending across countries and filling timelines with reels, memes, and fan theories. What began as my story now truly belongs to the audience, and it's only because of Netflix that this story could reach homes across the globe. As Jaraj would humbly say...Ab pehechana?"

Monika Shergill, Vice President - Content, Netflix India, "The Ba***ds of Bollywood has opened to a phenomenal response. The way audiences are turning every moment into funny memes, sharing heartfelt reactions, and reviving classic songs, speaks to how deeply the show has struck a chord. Aryan Khan has captured what makes Bollywood timeless: its emotion and its ability to inspire dreams, while giving fans a rare look into the world behind the screen. It is heartening to see such passion and enthusiasm, and we look forward to watching this wave of love grow across the world."

Since its launch, the show has taken social media by storm, sparking a meme fest as fans recreate scenes and share enthusiastic reviews of the show. As per press reports, Bobby Deol's 1997 song Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela has made a comeback with over 5 million fresh views after The Ba***ds of Bollywood. The series also had a media blitz with posters being seen across Times Square in New York, and train stops across London, including King's Cross Station and Liverpool Street Station. Raghav Juyal and Bobby Deol made an international stop in Dubai for the Asia Cup, watching India win and sharing an important dialogue with the host, bringing audiences another meta moment.

Led by an outstanding ensemble cast including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi the series captures both the glamour and the grind of chasing your dreams in the world's most vibrant film industry.