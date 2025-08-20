The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Preview Event | Shah Rukh Khan Praises Mona Singh: Aaj Bhi Mujhe Lagta Hai Mona Jaisi

Mona Singh has time and again proven that she is one of Bollywood's finest actors. Be it television, OTT or films... she has remained the magic ingredient in every project she becomes a part of. Her presence elevates stories, her performances stay etched in memory, and her versatility is unmatched.

Now, the powerhouse performer is all set to be seen in Aryan Khan's debut directorial The Ba***ds of Bollywood. At the film's preview event, none other than Shah Rukh Khan himself praised her, saying:

"Pehele main Mona ko ek baat bata doon, bohot saalo se kehta aaraha hoon isse ki mera favourite show tha Jassi usmein meri favourite cheez thi Mona and aaj bhi mujhe lagta hai Mona jaise koi nahi."

Adding his signature wit, SRK went on to say, "Ek complaint hai. itni choti umar main yeh mummy wummy ka role kyu karte ho? Bohot accha karti ho. But kyu karte ho."

To this, Mona had the perfect comeback: "Shah Rukh ab main kya bolu yaar. Aap Hero Jawaan banke baithe ho toh kisi na kisi ko mummy ka role karna padega na? How will I get younger roles?"

And if that wasn't enough to win hearts, Shah Rukh sealed the moment by saying, "Agli baar hum dono karenge saath mein."

With such admiration from the King of Bollywood himself, it only reaffirms what audiences already know Mona Singh is truly irreplaceable and continues to shine brighter with every role she takes on.