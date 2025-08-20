The Ba*ds of Bollywood Preview: Shah Rukh Khan And Aryan Khan Unveil Preview Of The Netflix Series

Netflix lit up the city this evening with the preview of The Ba***ds of Bollywood, Aryan Khan's highly anticipated directorial debut that launches on September 18. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd, the series is created by Aryan Khan, and co-creators Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan, all of whom have also written the series.

The preview of Netflix's The Ba***ds of Bollywood hints at a show that's fast-paced, set in a stylised yet chaotic world, laced with self-aware humour, and a tongue-in-cheek tone. It's the ultimate underdog story that asks: how far will you go for your dream, what are you willing to lose, and can you survive a few Bollywood baddies along the way (pun totally intended!)

Shah Rukh Khan introduced the cast of the show in his inimitable style and playful humour, including Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and Vijayant Kohli with Rajat Bedi and Gautami Kapoor-all of whom shared insights into their characters and experience shooting this cheeky, no-filter series.

In a moment that had the crowd buzzing, Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan took the stage to introduce the world of The Ba*ds of Bollywood. Aryan spoke about creating a story inspired by real emotions and human ambition, saying, "With The Ba***ds of Bollywood, I wanted to build a world that feels alive, a mix of glitz and grit, where ambition shines, egos clash, and nothing is ever as it seems. In Netflix, we found a partner who shared our creative vision-helping us tell the story exactly how it needed to be told, raw, stylised, and something the world has never experienced before."

After Bard of Blood, Darlings, Bhakshak, Betaal, and Class of '83, this marks the sixth collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment, and easily their boldest, most unfiltered one yet.

Shah Rukh Khan reflected on the pride of watching a new voice emerge, "It's a proud moment to see Aryan carve out his vision with such clarity and edge. This is storytelling that's sharp, self-aware, and unapologetically bold, and I think audiences on Netflix will connect to the heart of it as much as its style."

Monika Shergill, Vice-President - Content, Netflix India, shares, "When Aryan Khan shared his vision for his directorial debut, we knew we were setting the stage for something special and disruptive. Ba***ds is witty, bold, and unlike anything audiences have seen before - a true roast-and-toast to Bollywood. It's a story bursting with love, drama, passion, ambition, family, and friendship. This series is a shining addition to our diverse slate, and we're proud to continue our journey with the supremely talented team of Red Chillies Entertainment, and with Shah Rukh Khan, whose creative legacy continues to inspire millions around the world."

The music of the series from label T-Series is highly anticipated. It was composed by Shashwat Sachdev, with guest composers Anirudh Ravichander and Ujwal Gupta.

The first look set the tone for a show that's equal parts ambition, humour, drama, and heart, all wrapped in Aryan Khan's fresh directorial vision.

The Ba*ds of Bollywood, streaming from 18th September only on Netflix!