The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Screening LIVE: SRK, Kajol, Ajay, Ambani Family & Others Dazzle At Aryan's Debut

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Screening LIVE: The spotlight was on Aryan Khan today as his debut directorial project, The Ba**ds of Bollywood, held its grand screening at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in BKC. Bollywood turned up in full force to support Shah Rukh Khan's son, making it one of the most star-studded evenings of the season. From Kajol and Ajay Devgn to Karan Johar and other top names in the industry, the event was packed with A-listers. Adding to the glamour, members of the Ambani family, Nita and Mukesh Ambani along with Isha Ambani, were also spotted at the screening, making Aryan's big moment even more memorable.

