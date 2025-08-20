The Ba*ds of Bollywood Teaser: Sahher Bambba Adds A Spicy Kick As Karishma In Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut

The fiery teaser of Aryan Khan's debut directorial - The Ba***ds of Bollywood - is out, and it screams entertainment. Lakshya, as the male lead, adds a good level of filmy kick with his new-age dialogues and dramatic action sequences. Joining him is the promising female lead, Sahher Bambba, who raises the entertainment level with her screen charm and a strong feminine aura as Karishma - making the series a must-watch!

The teaser gives a solid glimpse of Lakshya and Sahher's filmy story - wherein Lakshya steps into entertainment to establish himself as a star - and Sahher enters as the daughter of a famous celebrity! While Lakshya and Sahher eat up majority of the meaty parts in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, they are joined by an exciting ensemble, including Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Salman Khan (cameo), Ranveer Singh (cameo), Mona Singh, and many more!

The teaser looks absolutely power-packed, and the audiences are curious to see Sahher add some on-screen fire alongside Lakshya! Considering the preview, it surely seems like Sahher is paving the way for her bright future! Aryan Khan steps behind the camera as the director and also dons the hat of a writer. As the teaser is set to create a storm all over the internet, buckle up - The Ba***ds of Bollywood arrives on Netflix from September 18!