The Ba***ds Of Bollywood To Inspector Zende: All Roads Of Entertainment Led To Netflix This September

September has truly delivered on its promise to be one of the most exciting months for audiences, with a wide range of entertaining stories now streaming on Netflix. From big finales and buzzy blockbusters to global premieres, Netflix has kept viewers hooked with endless options, making it the ultimate destination for entertainment this September.

These are the titles that have driven conversations all month long - from discussions at house parties to trending moments across timelines. Here's what made the September dhamaka unforgettable:

- The Ba***ds of Bollywood - Aryan Khan's Directorial Debut: Marking Aryan Khan's much-anticipated directorial debut, this masala entertainer has taken the world by storm delivering a fresh, hilarious and self-aware take on the film industry. With its unapologetic energy and blockbuster appeal, it has shaped up to be an unmissable hit. The series is trending globally in 14 countries and is at #4 at Netflix's Weekly Global Top 10 Non-English Shows list.

- Saiyaara - The Romance That's Redefining the Genre: Love has never travelled this far, this fast. After becoming one of the highest-grossing love stories of 2025, Saiyaara has now swept & claimed the #1 spot on Netflix's Weekly Global Top 10 Non-English Films list. The film stormed into the Top 10 charts across 21 countries (including Australia & Canada), clinching the #1 spot in nine of them.

- The Great Indian Kapil Show - The Grand Finale: Kapil Sharma signed off in style with the finale of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Full of his trademark humor, charm, and a star-studded lineup, the celebration left audiences laughing, cheering, and already missing their favorite weekend dose of comedy.

- Dhadak 2 - A Bold New Chapter in Love: Dhadak 2 reimagined the beloved romance with a fresh lens, daring to take on complex themes of love, identity, and societal divides. With Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi's moving performances, the film reminded audiences why some love stories refuse to fade.

- Mahavtar Narsimha - Mythology Meets Spectacle: Loved by fans for its scale, visuals, and emotional depth, Mahavtar Narsimha has quickly become a standout favorite. Bringing mythology alive with scale and grandeur, Mahavtar Narsimha transports audiences into a world of devotion, drama, and dazzling storytelling. A visual spectacle steeped in Indian tradition, it has added a powerful new dimension to Netflix's September lineup. The film broke into Netflix's Weekly Global Top 10 Non-English Films list within its first week.

- Inspector Zende - A Gritty Yet Funny Cop Drama: Manoj Bajpayee wowed audiences as the tough yet deeply human cop chasing Jim Sarbh's smooth-talking conman in this true-crime thriller inspired by real events. Equal parts tense, stylish, and unexpectedly funny, Inspector Zende struck the perfect balance between grit and quirk. The film has been trending on Netflix's Weekly Global Top 10 Non English Films for 2 weeks.

The Global Phenomenon

- Wednesday Part 2 Returns: One of Netflix's global sensation Wednesday returned this September with its much-awaited Part 2. Jenna Ortega reprised her iconic role, serving more mystery, more gothic charm, and ensuring the world remained spellbound by Nevermore Academy.

- Kingdom - Vijay Deverakonda Like You've Never Seen Before : This slick Telugu spy thriller showcased Vijay Deverakonda and Bhagyashri Borse in high-octane action sequences, raw emotional moments, and unpredictable plot twists. A fresh avatar for Vijay that fans couldn't get enough of. The film has been trending on Netflix's Weekly Global Top 10 Non English Films for 3 weeks.

- Bon Appétit, Your Majesty - Building on Netflix's massive K-wave appeal, audiences are in for a treat after KPop Demon Hunters with this heart-tugging show that serves up food, romance, and time travel in a delightful gourmet of entertainment.