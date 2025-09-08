The Ba***ds of Bollywood Trailer X Review: SRK's 'Badshah' Cameo Shines In Aaryan Khan's Debut

The Bads Of Bollywood Trailer: The official trailer of The Bads Of Bollywood has finally dropped, and it's packed with star power and drama. Featuring names like Aamir Khan, Karan Johar, and Badshah, the show promises high-voltage entertainment. But the real highlight is Shah Rukh Khan's cameo, where he's referred to as the "Badshah" in the show. Directed by Aaryan Khan, this marks his debut behind the camera.

Netflix India released the trailer with the caption: "Too filmy to be real. Too real to be filmy 👀🎬 Watch The Ba**ds of Bollywood, out 18 September, only on Netflix."

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Trailer X Review

As Netflix released The Ba***ds of Bollywood trailer, users took to X to pen down their review. One wrote, "So its a dig on bullyism,politics,nepo culture , thts gonna b interesting!

The last scene thought ❤️❤️." Another excited fan wrote, "Full package of entertainment, covered everything in Bollywood and the internet gossips around it, this is so good cannot waittt 😭🤌." Seeing SRK's entry in the end, one fan wrote, "My excitement is at its peak! I can't wait to see Shah Rukh Khan Sir and 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' on September 18. This is going to be one of the best series in web series history!👑♥️🛐."

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Release Date

The Ba**ds of Bollywood* is all set to premiere on September 18, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. Directed by Aaryan Khan, this much-talked-about mockumentary-style drama dives deep into the chaos, egos, and scandals of the film industry. With a powerful ensemble cast and a surprise cameo by Shah Rukh Khan as the "Badshah," the show promises to be a bold, edgy take on the darker side of Bollywood.