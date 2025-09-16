The Bads of Bollywood Album Is Out Now: It’s Like The Quintessential Masala Bollywood Movie You Can Listen To

Brace yourself for a musical extravaganza that has everything you love about a classic Bollywood blockbuster; drama, romance, heartbreak, revenge, redemptions and dance-worthy beats. The Ba***ds of Bollywood album is out now, and it's like a masala quintessential Hindi film translated into sound. With 13 power-packed tracks in the series, the album covers every mood and moment you'd expect from a full-fledged Bollywood spectacle.

The album brings together an incredible lineup of talent, both behind the scenes and in front of the mic. With music composed by Shashwat Sachdev, and guest compositions by Anirudh Ravichander and Ujwal Gupta, the soundscape perfectly captures every mood. Lyrics by Kumaar are enriched with additional writing from Aryan Khan, Shashwat Sachdev, Jasmin Sandlas, Ujwal Gupta, Akshat Verma, and Dev Singh, adding depth and variety to each track. Anirban Sengupta's sound design and Sudeepta Sadhukhan's expert re-recording ensure a rich, immersive listening experience. The album features powerhouse vocals from Arijit Singh, Amira Gill, Vishal Dadlani, Raja Kumari, Piyush Kapoor, Shashwat Sachdev, Jasmine Sandlas, Shilpa Rao, Ujwal Gupta, Jubin Nautiyal, B Praak, Faheem Abdullah, Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh, and Aryan Khan with his singing cameo, making it a truly all-star offering for every Bollywood fan.

From soulful melodies to edgy anthems, the album features some of the industry's top voices and composers, each bringing their own flair to this cinematic soundscape.

Badli Si Hawa Hai : The chill party song by guest composer Anirudh Ravichander's evocative composition meets the heartfelt vocals of Arijit Singh and Amira Gill, with lyrics by Kumaar.

Tu Pehli Tu Aakhri - A soft, romantic ballad that lingers long after the song ends, composed by Shashwat Sachdev featuring the voices of Arijit Singh and Shashwat Sachdev with lyrics by Kumaar.

Tenu Ki Pata - A high-octane inspirational track, composed by Ujwal Gupta which also marked the collab of the voices of Diljit Dosanjh, Aryan Khan, with Ujwal Gupta's vibrant music, lyrics by Kumaar.

Ghafoor - The song for the OG baddies, Shashwat's signature sound is elevated by Shilpa Rao, Ujwal Gupta, and Shashwat himself.

Revolver - An edgy, adrenaline-fueled track crafted by Shashwat Sachdev, with lyrics by Aryan Khan and Raja Kumari, and powerhouse vocals from Vishal Dadlani, Raja Kumari, Piyush Kapoor, and Shashwat himself.

Behad Ho - A deep, introspective track, with the evocative tones of Faheem Abdullah and Shashwat Sachdev's signature sound.

Movie Scene - A high-energy collaboration composed by Shashwat Sachdev and brought to life by Karan Aujla, who also serves as lyricist and co-composer. With vocals from Vishal Dadlani, Karan Aujla, Piyush Kapoor, Aryan Khan, and Shashwat Sachdev, this track adds a bold, edgy flair that's impossible to ignore.

Sajna Tu Baimaan - A dance-floor anthem packed with energy, led by Shilpa Rao, B Praak, and Shashwat's vibrant arrangement.

Ruseya - A tale of yearning brought to life by Shashwat Sachdev and Jubin Nautiyal's expressive vocals, with lyrics from Jasmine Sandlas.

Aashiqaan - A sensual and emotional composition blending the voices and creativity of Jasmine Sandlas and Shashwat Sachdev.

Everybody Knows (Theme) - The perfect dramatic theme, with Ujwal Gupta's music and Raja Kumari's compelling vocals setting the tone for intrigue and suspense.

Who's Your Daddy - Fun, bold, and irreverent, this track sees Vishal Dadlani and Shashwat turning up the mischief with lyrics by Akshat Verma and Vishal Dadlani.

Number 1 (Title Track) - An anthem made for the masses with commanding vocals from Vishal Dadlani and an energetic arrangement by Ujwal Gupta.

This album isn't just a collection of songs; it's a journey through every emotion you've come to expect from a masala Bollywood film. Whether you're looking to vibe, reflect, or dance your heart out, THE BA***DS of Bollywood has it all.

Available now on all major streaming platforms. Dive in, turn it up, and let the drama begin. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba***ds of Bollywood releases on Netflix on 18th September.