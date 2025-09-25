The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Controversy: Sameer Wankhede Sues SRK's Red Chillies, Demands 2Cr; Know WHAT Happened

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Sued: We all know that The Ba**ds of Bollywood* includes several hard-hitting references to real-life events in the film industry. However, one scene in particular caught everyone's attention, the portrayal of former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede. Many speculated that Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, may have intentionally hired a look-alike to make the scene appear more realistic. But now, that very scene seems to have backfired. Sameer Wankhede has filed a defamation case against Shah Rukh Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Controversy: Sameer Wankhede Sues SRK's Production Company, Demands 2Cr

Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is dubbed "false, malicious, and defamatory" by Sameer Wankhede. As per News18's report, Sameer said in his petition against SRK's production company that the show "disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies (sic)." He further claimed that The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is allegedly "eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions."

Furthermore, Sameer accused the show of "deliberately" portraying him in a negative light and damaging his reputation. He said in his petition that the show and the makers, "deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign Sameer Wankhede's reputation in a colourable and prejudicial manner."

Sameer Wankhede has sued Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment for "malicious and defamatory" representation of NCB in the show. Compensating for the damages, Sameer Wankhede has demanded Rs. 2 crore from SRK & Gauri's Red Chillies. Wankhede claimed that he will be donating the money to the Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for Cancer patients.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood is currently available to stream on Netflix, with a subscription plan.