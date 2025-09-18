The Bads Of Bollywood Ending Explained: Who Really Is Aasmaan? SHOCKING Relationship Drama Unfolds In The End

**Spoilers Alert**

The Bads Of Bollywood Ending Explained: Aaryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba**ds of Bollywood ends with the provocative line: "Who's your daddy ji?" But what really happens in the finale that leads to this mic-drop moment? And more importantly, who is Aasmaan, really?

In Episode 1, we saw Aasmaan land the biggest break of his life and begin navigating the chaotic world of Bollywood. Along the way, he develops feelings for Karishma Talwar (played by Sahher Bambba), the show's so-called "nepo kid." But just when it seems like a typical love story, things take a shocking turn. Their relationship shifts dramatically by the end, and what unfolds changes everything. Keep scrolling to find out what really happens.

The Bads Of Bollywood Ending Explained

Who Really Is Aasmaan?

In the final moments of The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, a shocking truth is revealed, Aasmaan is not actually the son of Rajat Singh, but of Ajay Talwar (played by Bobby Deol). While Neeta (Mona Singh) is indeed his mother, the identity of his real father is something Aasmaan never saw coming.

As tensions rise, a heated confrontation breaks out between Aasmaan and Ajay. Just as Aasmaan lifts a hammer to strike him, Neeta stops him with a gut-punching revelation: "Woh tera baap hai!", "He is your father!" And just like that, the emotional ground beneath the characters shifts completely.

The revelation shakes every relationship in Aasmaan's life, including his bond with Karishma. In a moment of ironic humor, she quips, "Ab tum bhi nepo ho..." ("Now you're a nepo kid too...")

The series wraps up with Aasmaan deciding to walk away from Bollywood altogether. But just as he's ready to quit, Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) delivers a tight slap, not out of anger, but as a wake-up call. His message is clear: this isn't the end of Aasmaan's story.

Ranbir Kapoor's Cameo Steals The Limelight

In the end of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood (Netflix), Ranbir Kapoor's entry steals the limelight. However, Aasman's manager refuses to work with him. It definitely breaks his heart but he knew she was right.

Where To Watch The Bads Of Bollywood?

All 7 episodes of The Bads Of Bollywood are available to stream on Netflix. You can watch the show with a subscription plan. To note, Netflix subscription plan starts with just Rs. 149/month.