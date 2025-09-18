The Bads Of Bollywood Ep 1 Review: Aaryan Khan's Directorial Debut Takes A Jab At Nepotism & It Hits Hard

Rating: 3.5 /5

The Bads Of Bollywood Episode 1 Review: What really happens in the world of Bollywood? We've all heard how tough it is to make it big, the endless struggle for that one breakthrough role that puts you in the spotlight. But Aaryan Khan's 'The Ba**ds of Bollywood' explores what comes after the dream comes true. What happens when an ordinary person finally lands that one hit film that changes everything?

The Ba**ds of Bollywood* premiered on Netflix on Thursday, September 18, 2025. All seven episodes are now available to stream on the platform. But before you dive in, let's take a look at the first episode to see if the rest are worth your time.

The Bads Of Bollywood Episode 1 Review

Intriguing Storyline

The debut episode of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', titled "Meet the Ba***ds", kicks off the series with a bang, quite literally. Opening with a high-octane action sequence, it momentarily fools you into thinking this might be another over-the-top action drama. But just as quickly, it pivots, revealing its real heart: a drama about ambition, fame, and the harsh truths of Bollywood.

We're introduced to Aasmaan, a boy from Delhi who lands the break of a lifetime, a role that gives him a major hit. Suddenly, he's a star. But with overnight fame comes overwhelming choices, confusing loyalties, and the darker side of the film industry.

The episode does a great job portraying Aasmaan's whirlwind journey post-success. We see him caught between two major Bollywood production houses, one clearly modeled after Dharma Productions, and the other echoing the style and clout of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The tension of choosing between legacy and opportunity adds depth to his character arc early on.

Did BIG Faces Steal The Show?

Did industry heavyweights like Karan Johar, Bobby Deol, and Ranveer Singh steal the show? Well, they definitely lent the authenticity and star power but surely did not overshadow the protagonist's journey. Bobby is seen playing dual roles in the show, one of himself and the other of Karishma's father Ajay Talwar.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Episode 1 Takes A Hit On Nepotism

Lakshya's character seems to represent an outsider, someone trying to break into the industry without any connections. In contrast, Sahher Bambba's role clearly echoes the journey of star-kids like Ananya Panday or Sara Ali Khan, who follow in their family's footsteps. The Ba**ds of Bollywood Episode 1 takes a pointed jab at nepotism, highlighting the stark divide between those born with a silver spoon and those fighting to carve out their own space.

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Episode 1 Verdict

Despite packing in a lot, from glamour and gossip to power plays and personal dilemmas, Episode 1 never feels overloaded. If anything, it leaves you with the sense that the real story is only just beginning.

After watching the first episode, I'd confidently rate the show (only episode 1 to be precise) a solid 3.5 out of 5. It delivers just the right mix of suspense, drama, and realism that strikes a chord with the audience. The presence of BIG Bollywood faces only adds to its appeal, making it a compelling start to the series.