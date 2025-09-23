The Bads Of Bollywood: Everyone’s Talking About These Two Bollywood Anthems -Thanks to Aryan Khan’s Hit

Mumbai, 23 September 2025: The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix isn't just serving chaos and laughs - with even the music making waves. From the early 2000s chartbuster Kaho Na Kaho to Bobby Deol's 90s cult classic Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela, two iconic tracks have everyone (https://www.instagram.com/reel/DO2zwD9iMAO/?igsh=MWpsNndkd3M0cDcyZA%3D%3D) talking (https://www.instagram.com/reel/DO0WEnpiLMs/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link).

If you know, you know- and clearly, the internet does, because clips are trending with #IYKYK tags, memes are flying, and playlists are suddenly looking very retro-Bollywood. And it's not just the songs making noise- the series itself is currently trending at #1 on Netflix India!

The resurgence of these songs is a perfect example of the Netflix effect. Gen Zs and millennials are reliving the nostalgia of Kaho Na Kaho, while grooving to Bobby Deol's classic swag in Duniya Haseeno Ka Mela, which alone has clocked over 5 million fresh views on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RiUMVPpk0Fo) in just four days since the show released. Fans are flocking to YouTube (https://x.com/iamanshuman_11/status/1969134799165001872) to revisit the tracks, leaving comments under both songs about how their perception has completely changed after seeing them in the show. Many praised series creator and director Aryan Khan, stating how they've never seen such a brilliant and apt use of old hits in a show.

These throwback bangers aren't just nostalgia trips; they're full-on cultural moments. Fans are vibing to an Emraan-era jam, millennials are grooving to Bobby's classic swag, and Aryan Khan's cheeky, stylish directorial debut is right at the center of this musical resurgence. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is turning old-school Bollywood hits into the new-age conversation starters- and if you're wondering why these songs are suddenly everywhere, here's the secret: they're not just for nostalgia; they're key to the story, especially the unforgettable climax!