The Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Look Release Date, Time: When Will First Glimpse Of Aryan Khan’s Series Be Out?

The Ba***ds Of Bollywood First Look Release Update: Aryan Khan is finally stepping into Bollywood, but not in the way many expected. Instead of becoming an actor like his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan has chosen to explore filmmaking and direction. His debut project is a Netflix India original series titled The Ba***ds of Bollywood (also known as The Bads of Bollywood), which has already become one of the most talked-about titles from the platform's 2025 lineup.

The announcement came as part of Netflix India's grand slate reveal for the year 2025, which included several new films and shows. However, Aryan's series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood instantly grabbed the spotlight. The excitement is natural, as fans are curious to see what Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son brings to the screen, not as a performer, but as a creator guiding actors from behind the camera.

THE BA***DS OF BOLLYWOOD FIRST LOOK RELEASE DATE

Today (August 16) Shah Rukh Khan gave fans a warm surprise during an #AskSRK session on X (formerly Twitter) when he shared a lighthearted yet emotional update about his son Aryan Khan's much-awaited directorial debut. The superstar along with Netflix finally shared the release date and time of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood first look.

During the session, a fan curiously asked SRK, "Hi @iamsrk, batao Aryan Khan ke show ka material kab aayega bhai?" To this, SRK gave a witty reply, saying that while his son is busy making the show, the father is simply waiting. He also playfully tagged Netflix India, asking what they were up to.

Netflix India quickly joined the fun and replied with a quirky reference to SRK's blockbuster Jawan. Their response read that before posting the son's teaser, they should have taken permission from the father. They then confirmed that the much-anticipated first look of Aryan Khan's debut show will be revealed tomorrow (August 17).

NETFLIX REVEALS THE BA***DS OF BOLLYWOOD FIRST LOOK RELEASE TIME

SRK later added to the lighthearted exchange by giving his playful approval. He wrote that Aryan rarely shares details with him, so Netflix should reveal the timing to both him and the fans. Calling his bond with the platform an "old relationship," the superstar expressed his excitement for the first look and wished the team well, signing off with warm words of encouragement.

Replying to the superstar's tweet, the OTT giant revealed the release time of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood first look and wrote, "Main hoon na, Sir. 11 AM, 17 August."

THE BA***DS OF BOLLYWOOD RELEASE DATE, CAST & PLOT UPDATE

Aryan Khan's upcoming series is said to star Lakshya and Bobby Deol in lead roles, with Saher Bamba and Raghav Juyal playing a pivotal characters. Reports also suggest that big names like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and SS Rajamouli will make special appearances.

In a statement, the makers revealed that The Ba***ds Of Bollywood delves into the unseen side of the film industry, where the real-life drama is as intense as what plays out on screen. The Netflix series, created from Aryan Khan's vision, explores the glamour, chaos, and high-stakes reality of a world built on dreams.

Produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment in collaboration with Netflix, the show revolves around an ambitious outsider and his close group of friends who set out to carve their space in the unpredictable yet dazzling world of Bollywood.

Mixing sharp humour with high-stakes drama, the series captures the struggles, aspirations, and roller-coaster journey of chasing success in India's most glamorous industry.

So far, the makers are yet to reveal the release date.