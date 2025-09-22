The Bads Of Bollywood: On Set With Aryan Khan: A Promising Directorial Debut Full of Style and Vision

Mumbai, 22 September 2025: Aryan Khan, making his much-anticipated directorial debut with The Ba***ds of Bollywood on Netflix, has been receiving widespread acclaim for his vision, humour, and creative acumen. Behind the scenes videos from the set capture him in action - guiding scenes, interacting with the cast, and bringing his focus and flair to every moment. In under 24 hours, the series found itself on the #1 spot on Netflix India, quickly showcasing how Aryan Khan's vision has found instant resonance with audiences and sparked conversations across the country.

The show's cast and industry insiders alike have praised his fresh perspective, originality, and the enthusiasm he brings to the project. A flood of appreciation is seen with fans showering their love on him for carrying forward the baton of his father's legacy, him understanding the Indian OTT audience, becoming a pop culture moment and thanking Aryan for giving pure masala for filmi fans!

Aakha Bollywood ek taraf, Aryan Khan ek taraf-

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is streaming NOW on Netflix!