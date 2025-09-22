The Bads Of Bollywood | Raghav Juyal On Viral Emraan Hashmi Clip In Series: Aryan Khan Aur Mera Dimag...

Raghav Juyal's portrayal of Parvez in The Bads of Bollywood has gone viral, especially his rendition of Emraan Hashmi's Kaho Na Kaho. Fans appreciate his comedic timing and dedication, solidifying the character as a standout in the series.

The Bads Of Bollywood Update: Raghav Juyal, known for his roles in dance and acting, has captured the internet's attention with his portrayal of Parvez in the OTT series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. A particular scene where Parvez, an ardent fan of Emraan Hashmi, performs the song Kaho Na Kaho from Hashmi's 2004 film Murder has gone viral. Fans are especially thrilled by Raghav's rendition of both the Hindi and Arabic parts of the song.

The clip has been widely circulated on social media platforms, with viewers applauding Raghav's comedic timing and dedication to his role. This scene has quickly made Parvez a standout character in the series. In response to this overwhelming reception, Raghav expressed his gratitude during an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha. He shared that he was touched by the positive feedback and had anticipated such a reaction.

Raghav Juyal's Reaction to Viral Scene

Reflecting on the experience, Raghav told News18, "Bahut accha response mila. Expect kiya tha maine bhi aur Aryan ne bhi ke aisa hoga. I really worked hard on myself and created something new. Bahut maza aaya mujhe. Emraan sir aaye aur woh scene hua, main rone bhi lag gaya scene mein! Aur woh bante bante ban gaya aisa scene — bahut hee dil se kiya maine. Agar main comedy karne ki koshish karta toh ajeeb ho jaati, lekin dil se maine aansoo nikale aur woh gaana gaya. Maine specially Arabic version gaya, I thought usse funny lagega."

Discussing his off-screen rapport with Aryan Khan, Raghav described their dynamic as "ghatak". He explained that both he and Aryan have mischievous minds that create an explosive combination on screen. Their camaraderie is evident whenever they meet on set, often leading to memorable moments that captivate everyone around them.

Aryan Khan and Raghav Juyal's On-Screen Chemistry

Raghav elaborated on their chemistry by saying, "Aryan aur mera dono ka dimaag thoda khudafaati hai. Dono ka dimaag mil jaata toh kuch aur hi ban jaata screen par. So we have a great camaraderie. Main aur Aryan jab milte the scene set par toh saari public jaan jaati thi kuch hone wala hai. Mera aur Aryan ka combination bahut ghatak hai!"

With this viral moment adding to the show's buzz, Raghav Juyal's portrayal of Parvez is rapidly becoming one of The Ba***ds of Bollywood's most unforgettable characters.