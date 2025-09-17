The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Release Timings Netflix: When Will First Episode Premiere Online? UPDATE

The Bads of Bollywood release timings on Netflix: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is stepping into the entertainment world with a new role as a director. He is set to make his directorial debut with "The Bads of Bollywood," a Netflix India original series. This project is already generating excitement even before its release.

Instead of acting, Aryan Khan has been working behind the scenes, bringing his creative vision to life and guiding the actors. The series title is trending widely on social media, and fans are eager to see how he handles this new creative challenge. With curiosity building across the country, "The Bads of Bollywood" is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about Netflix releases of 2025.

The Bads Of Bollywood: First Episode Release Date and Cast

"The Bads of Bollywood," produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in collaboration with Netflix, marks Aryan Khan's first venture as a creator and director. The series offers a bold and fresh take on the Hindi film industry, shining a light on its glamorous yet chaotic behind-the-scenes world.

The show features Lakshya, known for "Kill," and Bobby Deol in lead roles, with Saher Bamba and Raghav Juyal playing important supporting characters. Adding to the excitement, reports suggest special appearances by Bollywood icons like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

The Bads Of Bollywood Storyline

The series takes viewers deep into the hidden realities of Bollywood, where off-screen controversies and ambitions often match the drama on screen. Aryan Khan's creative vision brings together glamour, chaos, and intense ambition, focusing on an outsider and his friends as they struggle to break into the film industry.

With a mix of humor, drama, and unexpected twists, "The Bads of Bollywood" explores the challenges, dreams, and sacrifices involved in chasing fame. Netflix has confirmed that the series will premiere on September 18th. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Aryan's storytelling come to life.

The Bads Of Bollywood Episode Count: What To Expect

Though it hasn't been officially confirmed, we have learned that "The Bads Of Bollywood" will feature a total of seven episodes. Yes, you heard that right! All seven episodes will be released together on the OTT giant.

Aryan Khan's debut as a director has created significant buzz in the entertainment industry. As anticipation builds for this unique portrayal of Bollywood's inner workings, audiences are keenly awaiting its release. The series promises to offer an intriguing blend of reality and fiction that captures both glamour and grit.

The Bads Of Bollywood First Episode Release Timings On Netflix: When Will Show Premiere?

Wondering when will the first episode of The Bads of Bollywood release on Netflix? 12am or 12:30pm- what are the timings for The Ba***ds of Bollywood release? The show will be available for streaming on Netflix from 12:30pm on Thursday (September 18).