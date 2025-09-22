Get Updates
The Bads Of Bollywood: Sahher Bammba Brings Back Star Kids' Black Water Obsession To Screen In Aryan's Show

Aryan Khan's new series, The Bads of Bollywood is already creating a lot of chatter in the entertainment space. What's interesting is how the makers have seamlessly blended real-life elements into the storyline to make it feel authentic and relatable.

In Episode 3, there's a moment where Sahher Bambba, playing a Bollywood celebrity, is seen sipping on Black Water while Raghav Juyal curiously asks her about it. Given how Black Water has already gained traction off-screen as a trend among Bollywood stars like Malaika Arora, Karan Johar, and Manish Malhotra. Its on-screen presence in the series cleverly mirrors real-life celebrity culture, making the narrative more relatable and impactful for audiences.

