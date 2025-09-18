The Bads Of Bollywood Streaming Platform: How To Watch The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Episodes On Netflix? STEPS

The Bads Of Bollywood Streaming Platform: Aryan Khan is stepping into Bollywood with his first big project, but not as an actor. The son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan has chosen to debut as a director with The Bads of Bollywood (also written as The Ba**ds of Bollywood), a Netflix India original series that is already creating strong buzz.

The Bads Of Bollywood has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. Instead of being in front of the camera, Aryan Khan is shaping the story from behind it, taking charge of the creative vision and direction. Fans are eager to see how he handles this new role and what fresh style of storytelling he brings to the screen.

The series will premiere today (September 18) on Netflix, where viewers can instantly stream Episodes 1 to 7. Packed with suspense, drama, and unexpected twists, The Bads of Bollywood is set to be one of the most anticipated Indian originals of the year.

AT WHAT TIME WILL THE BADS OF BOLLYWOOD PREMIERE ON NETFLIX TODAY?

The Bads Of Bollywood is finally making its debut on Netflix today, September 18. The much-awaited series will drop all seven episodes at once on the streaming platform, going live at 12:30 PM.

Viewers can binge the entire season in one go, with the promise of gripping drama, suspense, and plenty of twists that will keep them engaged right until the finale.

HOW TO WATCH THE BADS OF BOLLYWOOD EPISODES 1-7 ON NETFLIX?

Want to enjoy The Ba***ds Of Bollywood (Episodes 1-7) online? Here's a quick step-by-step guide to help you watch the show your way:

Step 1: Open Netflix

Launch the Netflix app on your smartphone, tablet, smart TV, or laptop.

Step 2: Find the Show

Use the search bar, type The Ba***ds Of Bollywood or The Bads Of Bollywood, and select the series from the results.

Step 3: Pick Episodes 1-7

Go to the show and choose the episode you want to watch.

Step 4: Start Streaming

Hit the play button to begin watching.

Now, sit back and enjoy The Bads Of Bollywood with ease!