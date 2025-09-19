The Bads Of Bollywood To 28 Years Later: Binge-Watch Picks This Weekend: What’s New On OTT & Beyond

If you're scouting something fresh to stream this weekend, you're in luck. From Bollywood satire to zombie horror and supernatural chills, these upcoming releases span genres and continents. Whether you like courtroom drama, gothic vampires, or twisted folklore, there's something here to satisfy every mood. So, grab your snacks and settle in-these are the OTT drops you'll want in your watch-list.

1. The Bads of Bollywood - Netflix

Aryan Khan's directorial debut arrives on Netflix on September 18, 2025. It's a satirical, action-drama comedy that pulls back the curtain on the glamour, chaos, and power plays within Bollywood. The story follows Aasmaan Singh, an outsider who strikes gold with a hit film and falls for Karishma, the daughter of superstar Arjun Talvar. Along with his loyal best friend, his supportive family and his sharp manager, Aasmaan must navigate fame, envy, gossip, nepotism-and yes, even a scene involving jail that has people talking. Cameos from many big names add fun distractions, but the core is a tale of ambition, betrayal, and the cost of chasing dreams.

2. Jhamkudi (Hindi dubbed) - ShemarooMe

The highest-grossing Gujarati film of last year, is ready to thrill a new set of audiences as it premieres in Hindi on ShemarooMe on 18th September. Starring digital sensation Viraj Ghelani in his debut in the Gujarati film industry alongside National Award-winner Manasi Parekh, the blockbuster supernatural horror-comedy blends chills and laughs in equal measure. Shot inside the 500-year-old Gondal Palace, the story follows a vengeful witch, Jhamkudi, who unleashes chaos in the cursed village of Raniwada during Navratri. With its popular rap-style title track, quirky humor, and spine-tingling moments, Jhamkudi promises a spooky-yet-hilarious ride for audiences nationwide.

3. The Trial Season 2 (Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha) - JioHotstar

Kajol returns as Noyonika Sengupta in this second season of the legal drama, streaming on JioHotstar from September 19, 2025. This season ups the ante: personal stakes get higher as Noyonika seeks a divorce while her husband, Rajiv, eyes a political comeback-one in which he still needs her image. Complex power play, serious courtroom battles, and family tensions converge. Also, Noyonika's past, her loyalties, and her role as mother are tested as she fights to protect both her family and her integrity. It promises more than just legal drama-it's about what one is willing to sacrifice.

4. Sinners - JioHotstar

Directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners (2025) is a genre-blending horror film set in 1932 Mississippi during the Jim Crow era. Working in Chicago for bootleggers. Their plan: open a juke joint in their hometown and leave their past behind. But things go sideways when a supernatural evil, steeped in history and folklore, threatens everything. The film fuses musical elements, Southern Gothic horrors, and social commentary-trauma, race, community-all wrapped up in resigned dread and moments of beauty.

5. 28 Years Later - Netflix

The latest installment of the 28 Days Later franchise drops into OTT on 20th September after its theatrical run. Directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland, it returns to the world nearly three decades after the Rage Virus outbreak. On a fortified island quarantined from the ravaged mainland, Jamie, Isla, and their 12-year-old son Spike live in relative safety-with Isla battling illness and memories. Desperate for a doctor who might help Isla, Jamie and Spike venture into the infected mainland, only to discover grotesque mutations, secretive cults, and a world far more dangerous than expected. The movie balances horror, action, philosophical questions about survival, identity, and what it means to hold on when all seems lost.