The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Total Episode Count: How Many Episodes The Bads Of Bollywood Has? UPDATE

The Bads Of Bollywood Total Episode Count: Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, is stepping into the entertainment industry with a fresh role as a director. He is set to make his directorial debut with The Bads of Bollywood (also stylized as The Ba**ds of Bollywood*), a Netflix India original series that's already creating a buzz even before its release.

Instead of appearing on screen, Aryan Khan has been working behind the scenes, bringing his vision to life and guiding the actors. The series title is trending widely on social media, and fans are eager to see how he handles this new creative challenge. With curiosity building across the country, The Bads of Bollywood is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about Netflix releases of 2025.

THE BADS OF BOLLYWOOD: RELEASE DATE, CAST, AND STORYLINE YOU NEED TO KNOW

The Bads of Bollywood, produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in partnership with Netflix, marks Aryan Khan's first venture as a creator and director. The series offers a bold and fresh take on the Hindi film industry, shining a light on its glamorous yet chaotic behind-the-scenes world.

The show features Lakshya, known for Kill, and Bobby Deol in lead roles, with Saher Bamba and Raghav Juyal playing important supporting characters. Adding to the excitement, reports suggest special appearances by Bollywood icons like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

The series takes viewers deep into the hidden realities of Bollywood, where off-screen controversies and ambitions often match the drama on screen. Aryan Khan's creative vision brings together glamour, chaos, and intense ambition, focusing on an outsider and his friends as they struggle to break into the film industry.

WHEN AND WHERE TO STREAM THE BADS OF BOLLYWOOD ONLINE?

With a mix of humor, drama, and unexpected twists, The Bads of Bollywood explores the challenges, dreams, and sacrifices involved in chasing fame. Netflix has confirmed that the series will premiere on September 18, and fans are eagerly waiting to see Aryan's storytelling come to life.

HOW MANY EPISODES ARE THERE IN THE BADS OF BOLLYWOOD?

Though it hasn't been officially confirmed, we have learned that The Bads Of Bollywood will feature a total of 7 episodes. Yes, you heard that right! All seven episodes will be released together on the OTT giant.

We're beyond excited for the show! How about you? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!