The Bads Of Bollywood Release Date | Shah Rukh Khan’s Manager Pooja Dadlani Turns Heads In Trailer: She Looks…

The Bads Of Bollywood Trailer: Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to enter the entertainment world in a new way - as a director. He will make his directorial debut with The Bads of Bollywood (also written as The Ba***ds of Bollywood), a Netflix India original series that is already attracting a lot of attention even before it premieres.

Fans are excited to see Aryan's new role, where he will be behind the camera, shaping the story and guiding the actors, rather than acting himself. The title of the series is trending on social media, and it's quickly becoming one of the most anticipated Netflix releases of 2025. Audiences across the country are curious and eagerly waiting to see Aryan's creative vision come to life with The Bads Of Bollywood.

CELEB CAMEOS IN THE BADS OF BOLLYWOOD TRAILER LEAVE FANS EXCITED

For those unaware, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood trailer was finally unveiled by the OTT giant yesterday (September 8), and as expected, it was full of celebrity cameos and entertainment. From Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan to Karan Johar, Disha Patani, and Ranveer Singh, many A-listers from showbiz are seen in the trailer, which has left fans excited.

Amid all this, one appearance has been a lot of eyeballs on social media. Well, we're talking about Shah Rukh Khan's manager, Pooja Dadlani, who's seen sharing the screen space with the superstar towards the trailer's end.

REDDITORS CALL SRK'S MANAGER POOJA DADLANI 'GORGEOUS'

She has become a discussion point on Reddit after a user posted her glimpse from The Bads Of Bollywood trailer with the caption, "Pooja Dadlani looking 🔥 (fire emoji) in the trailer."

Take a look at the viral post here:

Commenting on the same, a user wrote, "She is gorgeous. i feel SRK is seen more with her than with Gauri, there was atleast 2-3 videos where he was picking her up with his entourage from her house. It was clear, she was the one who called the paps."

Another wrote, "She really looks great."

A third comment stated, "She always has a baddie vibe about her! Love it!"

THE BADS OF BOLLYWOOD (THE BA***DS OF BOLLYWOOD) RELEASE DATE

The much-awaited series is confirmed to premiere on Netflix on September 18.

Keep watching this space for more updates!