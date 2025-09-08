The Bads Of Bollywood Trailer Release Time Today: When Will The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Trailer Premiere? DEETS

The Bads Of Bollywood Trailer Release Time: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is preparing to make his mark in the industry - but this time behind the camera. He is stepping into the world of direction and storytelling with his debut project, a Netflix India original web series titled The Bads of Bollywood (also referred to as The Ba*ds of Bollywood), which is already generating major buzz even before its release.

Fans are eager to see what Aryan brings to the screen, not as an actor, but as a director shaping performances and guiding the story. With its title trending on social media, The Bads Of Bollywood is fast becoming one of the most anticipated Netflix originals of 2025, creating curiosity and excitement among audiences nationwide.

THE BADS OF BOLLYWOOD TRAILER RELEASE DATE AND TIME

After the release of the poster, teaser, and preview, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of The Bads Of Bollywood trailer. Well, their wait is finally coming to an end as the trailer is finally set to premiere today (September 8). Yes, you read that right!

Revealing the same, Netflix shared, "The many shades of Bollywood...Are you ready to witness them? The Ba***ds of Bollywood, trailer out today." Filmibeat has got to know that the trailer of The Bads Of Bollywood will be releasing today at around 3 pm (tentative).

THE BADS OF BOLLYWOOD: RELEASE DATE, CAST, AND PLOT DETAILS

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment in collaboration with Netflix, The Bads of Bollywood marks Aryan Khan's debut as a creator and director. The series promises a bold and fresh perspective on the Hindi film industry, exploring its glamorous yet chaotic side.

The show stars Lakshya (known for Kill) and Bobby Deol in lead roles, while Saher Bamba and Raghav Juyal play key supporting characters. Adding extra excitement, reports suggest that Bollywood superstars like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and acclaimed filmmaker SS Rajamouli will appear in special cameo roles.

The Bads Of Bollywood dives into the hidden realities of the film world, where off-screen drama often rivals on-screen action. Aryan Khan's vision blends glamour, chaos, and high-stakes ambition, showing viewers the intense journey behind the silver screen.

The story centers on an ambitious outsider and his close friends as they try to make a name for themselves in Bollywood. Packed with humor, drama, and unexpected twists, the series captures the struggles, dreams, and challenges of chasing stardom in India's most glamorous industry. As fans are eagerly waiting, Netflix has confirmed that the show is confirmed to premiere on September 18.