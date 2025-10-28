The Family Man Season 3 Release Date: When Will Full Episodes Premiere? Where To Watch Manoj Bajpayee's Show?

The wait for The Family Man Season 3 has been long, spanning four years. Fans have eagerly anticipated the return of Manoj Bajpayee's show ince Prime Video confirmed a new season. Their persistent inquiries on social media have kept the demand alive, showcasing their dedication to the series.

Prime Video had earlier hinted at an announcement regarding the release date and details of the upcoming season, and it fufliled the promise by revealing the date on Tuesday, October 28. This news has sparked excitement among fans who have been vocal about their desire for the third season's release.

When Will Family Man Season 3 Premiere On Prime Video? Release Date Is...

The Family Man, crafted by Raj & DK under D2R Films, is a critically acclaimed espionage action-thriller. Manoj Bajpayee stars as Srikant Tiwari, supported by talented actors such as Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Gul Panag. Raj & DK's storytelling magic continues to captivate audiences.

The anticipation surrounding The Family Man Season 3 highlights its global appeal and strong connection with viewers. Prime Video has promised yet another intriguing season.

Earlier this year, it was confirmed that The Family Man 3 would premiere during the festive season. "The Family Man season 3 production wrapped months ago. The post-production is on the verge of being completed. Viewers can expect a major announcement related to the show in the next month or two," shared a source with Filmibeat Chief Copy Editor Abhishek Ranjit.

"The Family Man 3 is expected to premiere during the festive season. Prime Video wants to take the audience on a roller coaster ride during the festive months of Dusshera and Diwali, delivering blockbuster entertainment. Most probably, the third season will release after Diwali 2025. It will be the biggest launch of the year in the digital space," added the source.

Our exclusive update turned out to be correct as The Family Man 3 will premiere on November 21, 2025. All episodes will be released together.

The Family Man Season 3 will be available for streaming on Prime Video in India and other countries.