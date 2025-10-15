The Fantastic Four: First Steps OTT Relase: When Will MCU Film Release On Disney+? DEETS

The Fantastic Four OTT Release: Marvel Studios' much-awaited superhero reboot, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, hit theaters worldwide on September 23, 2025, and later became available for digital purchase and rental on October 14, 2025. The film, starring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, reintroduces Marvel's iconic superhero team with a fresh storyline, stunning visuals, and a darker, emotional tone that fans have been raving about. Now, after its successful theatrical and digital runs, The Fantastic Four: First Steps is all set to make its official OTT debut in India soon. Wondering when and where you can stream it online? Here's everything you need to know.

When Will The Fantastic Four: First Steps Release On Disney+?

The Fantastic Four: First Steps was made available physically in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray and DVD. Also, two months after the theatrical release, The Fantastic Four: First Steps was made available on a rental basis at VOD storefronts. Now everyone is eagerly waiting for The Fantastic Four: First Steps to release on Disney+. As of now, the confirmed Disney+ release date for The Fantastic Four: First Steps has not yet been announced.

As per OTT Play's report, it is speculated that The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released on Disney+ (Jio Hotstar) in the next four weeks. It is speculated that the movie might make its Disney+ debut sometime around November 12, 2025. However, the official announcement is still awaited.

The Fantastic Four marks the long-awaited debut of Marvel's first family in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Directed by Matt Shakman, the film introduces a fresh take on the iconic heroes - Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach). Set in an alternate 1960s-inspired timeline within the multiverse, the movie explores how these brilliant scientists gain extraordinary powers during a cosmic mission gone wrong. Blending classic superhero adventure with emotional depth, The Fantastic Four lays the foundation for the next era of the MCU, connecting directly to upcoming multiverse storylines.