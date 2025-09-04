The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 Latest Episode: Suniel Anna & Sanju Baba Prove Why Their Bond Is Pure Gold

Mumbai, 4th September 2025: This Saturday, September 6, The Great Indian Kapil Show welcomes Bollywood's ultimate dostana duo, Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt. The evergreen superstars set friendship goals as they walk down memory lane with Kapil, sharing stories of their unshakable bond.

From Sanjay Dutt recalling the very first time he confessed his dream of becoming an actor to his father, to Suniel Shetty revealing the time Sanju Baba literally broke down the door to his room so he could hang out with him, their anecdotes are equal parts heartfelt and hilarious.

The episode also takes a heartfelt turn when Kapil asks Suniel about how he rates himself as a husband, and he candidly gives himself a 7 or 8 out of 10. When Sanjay Dutt and Archana disagree, he reflects, "See, jab career ke peak mein hotey hai na, kaam hum itna karte hai, ki we miss out. Ek husband ko, ek mard ko, kaam karna padta hai and he is not able to give that much time to the family. Main time ko bohot ahmiyat deta hoon. Aapko time ki ahmiyat bhi tab samajh mein aata hai jab aapki beti ki shaadi ho jaati hai. Jaise abhi main grandfather bana hoon toh, when I see Athiya as a mother, mujhe yeh mehsoos hota hai ki yaar Mana (his wife) ne kitna kiya hoga, jab ki main kaam kar raha tha!" Hearing this, Sanjay Dutt joins in, revising his earlier claim of being "15 on 10" as a husband, and instead gives himself a 7 on 10, leaving the audience in splits.

The laughter doesn't stop there, Sanjay Dutt playfully demonstrates the many "Anna" voice modulations he reserves for Suniel, while a fan stuns everyone by arriving with both his girlfriend and wife! Adding to the madness were the parivaar ke crazy sadasya, Kiku Sharda and Sunil Grover who bring the house down as Asha and Parikh, Krushna Abhishek channels Jaggu Dada, and Sunil also returns as the quirky Manjot Singh Sidhu.

Catch the Bollywood bond and the comedy this Saturday, September 6 at 8:00pm only on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show