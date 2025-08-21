The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 New Episode: India’s Top Entrepreneurs Mix Business Insights With Comedy

Mumbai, 21st August 2025: The upcoming episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show on Saturday is set to deliver laughter, wit and more than a splash of entrepreneurial spirit as BOAT's Aman Gupta, MamaEarth's Ghazal Alagh, OYO's Ritesh Agarwal, and Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma join Kapil Sharma on the couch.

Aman Gupta sparks roaring laughter when he hilariously credits Archana Puran Singh for BOAT's success, "Aapki laughter ko humne R&D factory mein diya hua hai noise cancellation check karne ke liye. Humare saare headphone hit hai!" Archana, never one to back down, playfully demands her equity in the company after this revelation.

The banter continues with Kapil asking Ghazal Alagh whether the real reason for roping in Shilpa Shetty as the brand ambassador of MamaEarth was so that fathers would be convinced to buy the products too! A fan asks the guests to make an app to track her husband whenever he is not by her side! Ritesh shares a funny anecdote, that people could not pronounce his company's name properly, often mispronouncing OYO as YoYo!

Adding to the entertainment quotient, Sunil Grover as Diamond Raja breaks into a quirky dance moment with the guests, while Krushna as Jaggu Dada and Kiku as Tiger leave the audience in splits with their high-energy act.

With sharp humor, playful punches, and inspiring stories, this episode is all set to be a perfect mix of comedy, careers and the business of laughter!!

Catch all the fun this Saturday, 23rd August at 8PM, only on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show!