The Great Indian Kapil Show 3: Did Raghav Chaddha Hint About Parineeti Chopra's 'Good News'?

By
The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 Today Episode
Photo Credit:

The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 today episode (7): Only Kapil Sharma has the power to make a conversation about a newly married couple into a masterclass filled with teases and even family planning. Guess what just happened in the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 on Netflix.

PARINEETI CHOPRA THE GREAT INDIAN KAPIL SHOW 3 EPISODE 7- WHAT HAPPENED?

Kappu turned a normal 'newlywed' chat into a masterclass of teases, where baby talk was discussed. As Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chaddha graced the sets of TGKS season 3, Kapil Sharma cheekily asked them about 'baby planning and when the grandkids are coming?'

Parineeti and Raghav were caught in Kapil's classic trap as the comedian joked about his mother straight away asking him about 'planning a baby after marriage'.

The Great Indian Kapil Show

Kapil Sharma spilled his family secret, revealing that his mom 'jumped straight to grandkid mode' the moment his wife Ginni Chatrath stepped in their home. He even shared an advice for Raghav-Parineeti, stating that 'they need to decide early or get ready for the pressure cooker'.

Raghav Chaddha's response took the cake. The politician dropped a bombshell, "Denge, aapko denge... good news jaldi denge!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Can you tell how Parineeti Chopra reacted to the 'good news' moment? Her expression said it all. It was priceless, somewhere between stunned and trying not to laugh.

But wait...did Raghav just say what we think he said? Good News aa raha hai kya? laddu bandhne lage kya? He laughed it off with a sly, "denge... at some point."

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH THE GREAT INDIAN KAPIL SHOW SEASON 3 TODAY EPISODE? TIMINGS ARE

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 3 was filled with mystery, mischief, fun and lots of entertainment. TGKS 3 has been trending non-stop in the list of Netflix India's Top 10 shows.

Viewers can watch the new episode on 2nd August, 8:00PM onwards only on Netflix. The show is available for streaming online on the leading OTT platform.

X