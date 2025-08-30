The Great Indian Kapil Show 3 Today Episode: Janhvi Kapoor’s Spicy Checklist For Her Ideal Man Revealed

Mumbai, 30th August 2025: The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 turns up the heat as the glamorous cast of Param Sundari, Janhvi Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor, Manjot Singh, and Inayat Verma, join Kapil Sharma for a rollicking episode.

Kapil playfully asks Janhvi about the trick to woo her, to which she quips, "khaane par aadharit hai sir!" Quick to join in, Siddharth Malhotra teases, "unko bawarchi chahiye!" Janhvi then clarifies with a laugh, "khaana banana aana chahiye, khaane ke shaukeen honey chahiye, agar woh teekha sehen nahin kar paata hai toh main bohot put off ho jaati hoon!"

Taking it a notch further, Janhvi mimics "mirchi sensitive" men in a hilarious tone, "oh this is too spicy, oh I have a sensitive stomach.... hain???", bringing her full "tujhe mirchi lagi toh main kya karoon" attitude to the couch. And when Kapil asks if she herself indulges in spice, Janhvi doubles down, "of course! khaane ke saath agar hara mirchi side mein nahin rakha toh woh khaana hi kya hai!" Clearly Janhvi adds spice to her food and love life, now we hope her dream man can keep up.

Spicy food, fiery comments and masaledaar moments raise the temperature of this episode.

Don't miss the laughter, spice, and surprises on 30th August, only on Netflix's The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 at 8 PM.