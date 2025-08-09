The Great Indian Kapil Show S3 Episode 8 Netflix Release Time: When Will The Siblings Special Ep Drop Tonight?

Photo Credit: Instagram/@netflix_in

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 Episode 8 Streaming: Get ready for a laughter-packed rollercoaster as The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 rolls out one of its most heartwarming episodes yet - the Siblings Special - airing today, on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2025! This episode will dive deep into the bittersweet world of sibling bonds, bringing together some of the most beloved celebrity duos who will share their childhood tales, fun rivalries, and emotional moments, all with Kapil Sharma's signature comic twist.

From hilarious sibling pranks to unexpected revelations, this episode promises everything - drama, nostalgia, and non-stop laughter. Whether it's stealing each other's food, fighting over remote controls, or standing up for one another, the stars get real about what makes the sibling bond truly unbreakable.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 Episode 8 Guests: THESE B-Town Siblings To Grace Raksha Bandhan 2025 Special Episode Today?

Bollywood's favorite laughter riot is back with yet another unforgettable episode! The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 airs its Siblings Special tonight - and the buzz is real. This heartwarming, rib-tickling episode features some of the industry's most iconic brother-sister duos, stepping onto the stage not just as stars, but as siblings with stories, secrets, and shared chaos!

Two of the most popular sibling jodis of Bollywood - Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Shamilta Shetty and Huma Qureshi & Saqib Saleem - are all set to add the Raksha Bandhan charm to Kapil Sharma's Netflix show tonight.

Of course, the show wouldn't be complete without the comic brilliance of Kapil Sharma, who's in top form as he grills the guests with his signature punchlines. Archana Puran Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu aka 'Sidhu Paji' bring back their trademark laughter and lively energy, while Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, and Sunil Grover light up the stage with hilarious characters, skits, and sibling-themed comedy bits.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 Episode 8 Release Time On Netflix (Tonight)

Set up calendars, folks! The highly-anticipated The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 episode 8 - siblings special - will premiere tonight on Netflix sharp at 8:00 PM IST. To note, a subscription is needed to access the episode.