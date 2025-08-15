The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 Today Episode: Melodious Voices Came To Celebrate 79th Independence Day

The Great Indian Kapil Show turns into the biggest musical mehfil on television this Saturday, 16th August! To celebrate Independence Day, Vishal Dadlani, Sheykhar Ravjiani, Shaan, and Neeti Mohan join Kapil and the gang for an episode packed with timeless tunes, wild fan stories, and pure stage masti.

Kapil brilliantly mimics Nana Patekar and hilariously suggests that kids today look up to patriotic Bollywood heroes like Nana Patekar and Sunny Deol. The legendary Vishal-Shekhar kick things off with a stirring Vande Mataram and then take a nostalgic journey from Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi to Fighter, marking 25 years of music, melody, and mutual forgiveness, with Vishal admitting he gets angry often and Shekhar forgiving him just as often. Vishal celebrates his own "azaadi divas" by joking that he doesn't have a wife. Shaan shares his strangest fan encounters and brings nostalgia to life while crooning Suno Na. Neeti adds romance with the soulful Tu Hai Toh and gets flustered when Kapil suggests she try acting in films. The banter soars to heights only these four can reach.

From Vishal's misunderstood Ludhiana wedding "threat", to Shaan's script-less comedy film debut, to the debut song that launched both Vishal-Sheykhar and Shaan together, it's a mixtape of laughs and nostalgia.

The comedy crew turns the mehfil into full-blown mayhem, Sunil Grover, the character chameleon, this time morphs into Fulljar Saab, an uncanny mimicry of Gulzaar saab and Uchit Narayan, Krushna Abhishek's Dada grooves to Julie Julie with the singers, and Kiku Sharda's Jhappi Da has the set resonating with laughter. And get this, Kapil didn't just give his number to an air hostess... her mom caught him red-handed!

Capping it all, the show honours superfan Simran Sharma, a visually impaired athlete and bronze medallist at the Paris Paralympics, with her husband and coach Gajendra Singh, in a moment that'll give you true goosebumps. The duo invoke pride in the audience, as they recount their journey to success.

This Saturday, expect patriotic pyaar, big laughs, and music that'll stay with you long after the credits roll, streaming on 16th August, 8 PM, only on Netflix!