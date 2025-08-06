The Immortal Ascension (Cdrama) Episodes 20-21 Release Time: When Will New Eps Drop? Where To Stream? TWIST

The Immortal Ascension (Chinese Drama) Episodes 20-21 Release Timing: At a time overloaded with destiny‑driven protagonists, The Immortal Ascension offers a refreshing break: a humble boy rising through strategy and grit, anchored by Yang Yang's most grounded performance in years. The ongoing Xianxia drama, The Immortal Ascension, is fast becoming a standout in 2025's xianxia lineup-with top‑notch performances (especially from Yang Yang), compelling pacing, and an immersive cultivated universe. While not without its criticisms, its slow‑burn character arcs and authentic hero's journey have captured fans' hearts.

Adapted from the web‑novel A Record of a Mortal's Journey to Immortality, the show follows Han Li (Yang Yang), a poor village youth who enters Qi Xuan Sect and fights his way through spiritual trials and sect rivalries to ascend toward immortality. Premiered July 27, 2025, The Immortal Ascension quickly soared into the trending top-tier with over 2 million reservations before release, an early testament to its hype.

The Immortal Ascension (Cdrama) Episodes 20-21 Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch?

The onscreen chemistry between the lead couple is subtle and layered-rooted in shared purpose and emotional texture, not just romantic tension. Jin Chen's Nangong Wan is portrayed with elegance and restraint, while Han Li (played by Yang Yang) remains calm and grounded. It's the clash of mentor and underdog, wrapped in sharp exchanges and mutual respect, that makes their interactions compelling.

According to the show's updated release schedule, two new episodes of Yang Yang and Gina Jin's show are set to premiere today (Wednesday, August 6). The Immortal Ascension episodes 20-21 are set to drop today globally on Youku. But there's a twist...

The said two episodes will be accessible to Premium users only. Yes, you read that right! Youku VIP members will be able to watch episodes 19 and 20 today. Indian fans can also stream The Immortal Ascension episodes on Youku, offering English subtitles, with a subscription.

The Immortal Ascension Episodes 20-21 Release Time Today In India

Set up your alarms, folks! The Immortal Ascension episodes 20 and 21 (for VIP users: episodes 19 & 20) are slated to drop today at 12:00 PM in China, which translates to 9:30 AM IST. The new episodes will also be available on Dailymotion soon after their original premiere in China. For those unversed, this Chinese drama is also streaming on the Viki app, but it follows a completely different release schedule pattern.

The Immortal Ascension Episodes 20-21 Free Download: How To Watch Online In India?

Check out the detailed step-by-step process on how you can watch The Immortal Ascension's latest episodes online in India.

Step 1: First, download the Youku app on your digital device (mobile/laptop/smart TV).

Step 2: Log in to your account. If you don't have an account, you will have to create one. Then, choose a suitable subscription plan and complete your payment process.

Step 3: Now, go to the homepage and type 'The Immortal Ascension' in the search bar section.

Step 4: Once the said page appears, click on the 'Episode 20' option.

You can download the episodes for free (for VIP or Premium members) by clicking on the download button on the right side of the episode. Check the 'High' (HD quality) in the settings option to change the video quality.