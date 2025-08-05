The Immortal Ascension (Cdrama) Episodes 21-22 Release Time: When Will New Eps Drop? Where To Stream? TWIST

Photo Credit: Instagram/@youkuofficial

The Immortal Ascension (Chinese Drama) Episodes 21-22 Release Update: China's sizzling 2025 xianxia epic, The Immortal Ascension, marks a triumphant return for Yang Yang, taking us on a gritty, clever journey from mountain village to immortal valor. Adapted from Wang Yu's legendary novel 'A Record of a Mortal's Journey to Immortality', over 1.7 million fans had bookmarked this Xianxia series on its streaming platform even before airing.

Whether you're a wuxia die-hard or just curious about strategy‑driven fantasy, The Immortal Ascension promises immersive adventure, emotional grit, and a hero who earns every step on the immortal ladder. Since its premiere, The Immortal Ascension has taken viewers by storm-and not because it's another flashy xianxia drama filled with floating swords and fated love. Instead, audiences are praising its gritty storytelling, layered characters, and a refreshing lead who fights his way to power without shortcuts or divine favor.

The Immortal Ascension (Cdrama) Episodes 21-22 Release Date, Platform: When & Where To Watch?

Starring the ever-versatile Yang Yang ('You Are My Glory', 'Fireworks Of My Heart' fame) in a career-defining role, this 2025 fantasy series, The Immortal Ascension, has quickly climbed trending charts on Youku and social media platforms across Asia. Fans are calling it "a breath of fresh air," "finally a xianxia that respects its audience," and "Yang Yang's best performance yet."

Born into poverty, 'Han Li' (Yang Yang) enters the mystical Qi Xuan Sect as a spiritually weak outsider. Through razor-sharp intellect, stealthy strategy, and sheer willpower, he claws his way up the cultivation hierarchy, defying sect politics, ruthless factions, and forbidden arts at every turn.

Jin Chen aka Gina Jin stars as 'Nangong Wan', Han Li's enigmatic companion, whose icy grace and subtle power form a dynamic partnership that blends mentorship, tension, and unexpected chemistry.

What's winning people over isn't just the stunning visuals or the high-stakes battles-it's the slow-burn character growth, the realistic cultivation mechanics, and the sense that every triumph is earned, not gifted. Whether you're a long-time fan of the genre or diving in for the first time, The Immortal Ascension is striking a chord with viewers looking for more than just spectacle.

Amidst the surging viewership ratings, new episodes of Yang Yang and Gina Jin-starrer Chinese Xianxia drama are all set to be out today (Tuesday, August 5). The Immortal Ascension episodes 21-22 will be out today on Youku. However, there is a twist. Episodes 21 and 22 will be available for Premium users only. Yes, you read that right! For the VIP users, The Immortal Ascension episodes 20-21 will be accessible today. Yang Yang-Gina Jin's Cdrama is also streaming on Viki globally. But it follows a different release schedule pattern.

The Immortal Ascension Episodes 21-22 Release Time Today: Will The New Episodes Be Available In India?

According to Youku's official release timing, The Immortal Ascension episodes 22-23 (VIP Users: Episodes 20 & 21) are slated to premiere today at 12:00 PM in China, which translates to 9:30 AM IST.

Can Indian users watch this show online in India? YES! The Immortal Ascension episodes are available on the Youku International app with English subtitles. To note, a subscription is needed to access the Cdrama.

The Immortal Ascension Episodes 21-22 Free Download: How To Watch?

Wondering how to watch The Immortal Ascension latest episodes online in India? No worries... check out the detailed step-by-step process mentioned below:

Step 1: Firstly, download the Youku app on your digital device (mobile/laptop/smart TV).

Step 2: Log in to your account. If you don't have an account, you will have to create one. Then, choose a suitable subscription plan and complete your payment process.

Step 3: Now, go to the homepage and type 'The Immortal Ascension' in the search bar.

Step 4: Once the said page appears, click on the 'Episode 21' option.

You can download the episodes for free (for VIP or Premium members) by clicking on the download button on the right side of the episode. Check the 'High' (HD quality) in the settings option to change the video quality.