The Promise of the Soul Episode 10: Where To Watch Taiwan BL In India With English Subtitles?

Photo Credit: GagaOOLala Official's X Handle

BL The Promise of the Soul episode 10: Bored of the run-of-the-mill shows on television? If yes, you need to drop everything and immediately check out a Taiwanese show that will take you on a roller coaster ride filled with drama, emotions, excitement and romance.

The Promise Of The Soul Story, Plot

We bet that you will be interested in watching a magical love story where things are not as they seem. The Promise of the Soul tells the story of a 69-year-old Xia Cha, who ends up in the body of his 20-year-old grandson after a shocking incident.

As Xia Ze Fang, he explores the youthful world while keeping his old soul intact. Things take a turn when he meets Ye Hai Yuan. The situation becomes complicated when their lives get entangled and they come close due to a fated bond.

Fans React To The Promise Of The Soul Episode 10

Netizens had a field day as they discussed the new episode on Reddit. One user wrote, This is one of those series that just keeps on getting better, episode after episode after episode. Four/five weeks ago, it was just something I watched while waiting for Memoir of Rati, and now I am invested body and soul (sic)."

"Oh gosh, I can't get enough of their cuddles. THE SMILES after he tells Hai Yuan to get some more sleep. I had to replay those 10 seconds over and over. They are both so beautiful. The roommate being able to see his ghost has me GAGGED. I need his ghost to start making some moves now, though; he can't just stare menacingly for much longer (sic)," another commented.

The Promise of the Soul Episode 11 Release Date, Time In India

When will the second last episode of The Promise of the Soul premiere in India? This is the question on everyone's minds. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the finale episode ever since the makers confirmed that the show will culminate its journey with a blockbuster grand finale episode.

The Promise of the Soul episode 11 will release in India on Friday (August 29) at 5:30pm. Fans can watch the show with English subtitles on Dailymotion.

Is The Promise of the Soul Available On Netflix, JioHotstar Or Prime Video?

While shows like Whe Life Gives You Tangerines, Beyond The Bar and Queen of Tears were available on Netflix, The Promise of the Soul has not been picked up by a leading streaming platform as of now.

Where To Watch The Promise of the Soul Episode 10 With English Subtitles Online In India?

Wondering when and where to watch The Promise of the Soul episode 10 in India? Desi viewers need to have a paid subscription for iQIYI to watch the show at the same time as it releases in Taiwan.

In case you're unable to watch The Promise of the Soul on the platform, you have to wait for a few hours for the show to release on Dailymotion.