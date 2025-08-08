The Society Winner Name: Who Is Bhawish Madaan? JioHotstar & Munawar Faruqui's Show Gets It Asli Baazigar

Mumbai, 7th August 2025: After an intense run of social experiments, shifting power dynamics, and daily dilemmas, The Society has found its winner aka asli baazigar. Social media sensation and actor Bhawish Madaan has emerged victorious in the reality series hosted by Munawar Faruqui, defeating fellow finalist Badal Sharma in a nail-biting finale.

Created as a bold experiment in controlled societal structures, The Society brought together 25 individuals under one roof to simulate a functioning society. Right from Episode 1 where 9 contestants were eliminated in a dramatic twist the show set the tone for high-stakes decision-making, unpredictable power shifts, and emotionally charged gameplay.. The remaining 16 were divided into three classes: Royals, Regulars, and Rags, based on their performance in daily challenges. From access to luxuries to voting rights, everything was determined by their place in this social hierarchy.

But beyond the tasks and class shifts, The Society became a pressure cooker for human behaviour testing moral boundaries, alliances, leadership instincts, and emotional intelligence.

Through the course of the show, Bhawish Madaan consistently showcased a unique blend of strategic clarity and emotional resilience. Whether navigating volatile group dynamics, standing firm during heated debates, or making tough calls when it mattered, Bhawish maintained his presence without losing sight of the bigger picture. His ability to balance empathy with assertiveness earned him the respect of both peers and audiences culminating in his win as The Society's one true asli baazigar.

Catch the full season of The Society, now streaming exclusively on JioHotstar.