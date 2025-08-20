The Trail Cast: Kajol’s Series Gets A New Face In Season 2 As Karanvir Sharma Steps In

The versatile actor Karanvir Sharma, who has carved a niche for himself across films, television and OTT, is set to step into a prominent role in the second season of Kajol's legal drama series The Trial. The Jio Hotstar show, which is the Indian adaptation of the acclaimed American series The Good Wife, will introduce Karanvir as a new character whose entry will bring a major shift in the narrative.

Karanvir will be seen essaying the role of 'Param Munjal', inspired by Derrick Bond from the original series . His character, a sharp and ambitious individual, joins the law firm as a partner where Noyonika (Kajol) works and is expected to alter the dynamics among the key players.

Speaking about his role, Karanvir shared, "Param Munjal is a layered character who walks into the law firm with his set of ambitions and philosophies. He is charismatic, strategic and knows how to make his presence felt. While the character takes inspiration from Derrick Bond in The Good Wife, Param has been adapted in a way that suits the Indian context, which makes him very interesting to portray. I, am excited for audiences to see how his arrival impacts Noyonika and the overall storyline in Season 2."

With Karanvir's entry, The Trial Season 2 promises to add fresh conflicts, power struggles and unexpected turns, making it one of the most anticipated shows in the OTT space this year.

This is the second time around Karanvir will be seen in an OTT series which revolves around Law. He was last seen playing a criminal lawyer opposite Yami Gautam in ' A Thursday'.