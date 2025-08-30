The Trial 2 Release Date | Myra Singh Opens Up About Bonding With Co-Star Jisshu Sengupta: He Was Like Super..

Actress Myra Singh, who will soon be seen in the much-awaited series The Trial 2, recently shared her experience of working with her co-star Jisshu Sengupta. In the upcoming season, Jisshu plays her on-screen father, and according to Myra, their off-screen bond felt just as natural as their reel relationship.

Talking about her experience, Myra revealed that Jisshu Sengupta's warm and fun-loving nature made the entire shooting process enjoyable. "Jisshu sir plays my father in the show, but honestly, off-camera too he was like this super chill dad. Always supportive, always cracking jokes. Sometimes I felt he was actually younger than me. Shooting with him was never boring; he has this amazing energy on set. Plus, he's such a phenomenal actor that half the time I was just stealing little tips by watching him perform," she said.

While her camaraderie with Jisshu stood out, Myra was equally grateful for the support she received from the show's creative director, Tarunima. She emphasized how much of a difference it made to have someone who understood her so well during the shoot. "The person I bonded with the most would definitely be our creative director, Tarunima. She gave me so much comfort on set and somehow just knew exactly what to do and what not to. She could be super fun at times but also incredibly talented and clear with her vision. Honestly, she became that one person I could always rely on during the shoot," Myra added.

With her candid revelations, Myra Singh has given fans a glimpse of the positive and collaborative atmosphere behind the scenes of The Trial 2. As anticipation builds for the release of the new season, audiences can look forward to watching her performance alongside Jisshu Sengupta in what promises to be an emotionally engaging series.